Neighborly® Acquires Precision Door Service

WACO, Texas, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly®, the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, today announced the acquisition of Precision Door Service, the nation's leading garage door repair franchise headquartered in Titusville, Florida. The acquisition was finalized on December 31, making it Neighborly's fifth service brand acquired in 2020.

"I am thrilled to be adding Precision Door Service's premier customer experiences, top-of-the-line service offerings and experienced franchise owners to our global network," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "Our Neighborly family includes 10 million customers who rely on our brands as the home for exceptional service, and we're proud to now add to our portfolio through this acquisition the needed and important service of garage door repair and installation. We look forward to working with the Precision Door Service team to collectively execute our strategy to 'Own the Home' through Neighborly home service offerings."

Founded in the late 1980s by Brian Tindall, who is reinvesting in the organization through franchise ownership following the sale of the company, Precision Door Service's vision from day one has been to provide the best garage door repair and installation service in the market. Today, the organization's franchise network is more than 100 locations across the United States and generates appropriately $300 million of system sales.

As a result of this acquisition, Precision Door Service will benefit from the increased consumer awareness, new tools for growth and enhanced lead generation capabilities that Neighborly has a proven track record of providing to its franchise brands. Furthermore, Neighborly will add support for existing Precision Door Service franchise owners to help them realize their same store sales potential.

"All of us at Precision Door Service are so excited to be joining Neighborly, such a well-established and ethical franchisor with a renowned reputation for growing franchises," said Mike Brickner, President of Precision Door Service. "Over time, I've had the privilege of getting to know the Neighborly organization and many of its leaders and have seen firsthand how much this company values innovation and its Code of Values, which aligns well with our own corporate culture. The resources this change will bring to Precision Door Service are many, and we look forward to what it will mean for us over the coming months and years."

For more information about Neighborly's service brands visit www.neighborlybrands.com.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 28 brands and more than 4,500 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

SOURCE Neighborly

Related Links

http://www.neighborlybrands.com

