Neil Jacobson launches Hallwood Media - Hires Nathan Olivas former Mad Decent Publishing A&R

Jacobson spun off the Interscope Records Producer Management division, which he started 7 years ago, as part of his exit from the company as President of Geffen Records in December. Those clients include Jeff Bhasker, Emile Haynie, King Henry, Bipolar Sunshine, Alex Salibian, Beach Noise and Brendan O'Brien all of which came over to the new company Hallwood Media. Neil has since added J.R. Rotem and David Stewart to the roster, among others. Jacobson represented Bhasker, Haynie, and O'Brien in their catalogue sales, where a division of Hallwood Media is specifically dedicated to those catalogue deals.

In its first personnel move, Hallwood Media has hired Nathan Olivas as Senior Vice President of A&R / Management.

Olivas, previously an A&R at Mad Decent Publishing (super producer Diplo's independent label and pubco), brings with him clients Phil Scully, Jim-E Stack and more. "The goal for Year One is to begin building the best and strongest Producer-Songwriter roster in the sector," Olivas says. Some of his past signees, like Phil Scully (upcoming projects with Diplo, Zayn, Dillon Francis and Carmen DeLeon) and Jim-E Stack (Bon Iver, Octavian, Kacy Hill), will join the Hallwood Media family, as well as Jacobson's client, King Henry. "I have been trying to hire Nathan for years; from the first day I met him it was glaringly evident he was a star. He has impeccable taste, amazing ears and one of the best personalities of anyone I know in the business. Being someone that everyone loves is an extremely valuable trait in this town and I look forward to watching him flourish in the space because of it."

