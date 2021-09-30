Neiman Marcus Confirms Unauthorized Access to Customer Online Accounts

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") recently learned that an unauthorized party obtained personal information associated with certain Neiman Marcus customers' online accounts. NMG notified law enforcement of the issue, which occurred in May 2020, and is working closely with Mandiant, a leading cybersecurity expert, to investigate.

NMG's investigation is ongoing and the Company is working quickly to determine the nature and scope of the matter. The personal information for affected Neiman Marcus customers varied and may have included names and contact information; payment card numbers and expiration dates (without CVV numbers); Neiman Marcus virtual gift card numbers (without PINs); and usernames, passwords, and security questions and answers associated with Neiman Marcus online accounts. Approximately 4.6 million Neiman Marcus online customers are being notified of this issue. For these customers, approximately 3.1 million payment and virtual gift cards were affected, more than 85% of which are expired or invalid. No active Neiman Marcus-branded credit cards were impacted. At this time, the Company has no evidence that Bergdorf Goodman or Horchow online customer accounts were affected.

Promptly after learning of the issue, NMG began taking steps to protect its customers, including requiring an online account password reset for affected customers who had not changed their password since May 2020. The Company's notice regarding this issue recommends steps customers can take to help protect their information. NMG has set up a dedicated call center at (866) 571-9725, which is open seven days a week (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST (excluding major U.S. holidays)). Callers should be prepared to provide engagement number B019206. The Company also has set up a Neiman Marcus webpage at https://www.neimanmarcus.com/2021-customer-online-account-info with additional information.

"At Neiman Marcus Group, customers are our top priority," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer. "We are working hard to support our customers and answer questions about their online accounts. We will continue to take actions to enhance our system security and safeguard information."

About Neiman Marcus Group

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business. We lead with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our strategy of integrated luxury retail is about creating long-term relationships. It's this connection that creates emotional and high lifetime value potential with everyone we serve. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Investments in data and technology allow us to scale a personalized luxury experience. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

