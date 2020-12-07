Neiman Marcus Group Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Paul Brown

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Holding Company, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Paul Brown to serve as non-executive Chair of its Board of Directors, effective December 7, 2020. Mr. Brown currently serves as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Brands, one of the larger restaurant companies in the United States. Mr. Brown's numerous leadership roles span 20 years at Inspire, Hilton, Expedia, McKinsey and Company, and Boston Consulting Group and make him uniquely qualified in guiding transformative initiatives, leading successful customer loyalty programs, and driving e-Commerce and digital platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul Brown to our Board of Directors. He has deep expertise in brand management and consumer loyalty strategies. His track record of leading transformation and innovation for consumer-driven companies will deliver incredible value for Neiman Marcus Group as we build on our strong foundation and accelerate our strategy to become the preeminent luxury customer platform. Paul's diverse perspectives support our company's continued passion for creating magic for our customers, delivering value to our brand partners, and evolving the luxury retail experience," stated Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of Neiman Marcus Group.

In 2018, Mr. Brown co-founded Inspire Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company currently generating more than $14 billion in annual sales whose portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John's locations worldwide. On October 30, 2020, Inspire announced it was acquiring Dunkin' Brands in a transaction that is expected to close this month.

"I am honored to join as Chair of the Neiman Marcus Group Board of Directors," said Mr. Brown. "Neiman Marcus Group brands are poised for a strong future, and I'm excited to join the Board at this important moment in time as the company sets its sights on being the preeminent luxury customer platform. I'm looking forward to working with the Board and leadership team to help realize this vision."

Mr. Brown is currently a member of the Board of Directors of H&R Block, Inc. and FOCUS Brands, Inc., and actively supports his community serving on several non-profit boards, including Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and the Georgia Tech Foundation.

Mr. Brown is the seventh member of the Company's recently constituted diverse and majority female Board of Directors, which includes:

Pauline Brown , who most recently served as the Chairman of North America for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton , and, earlier in her career, held senior executive roles at The Carlyle Group and Estee Lauder Companies;

Geoffroy van Raemdonck , who has been CEO of Neiman Marcus Group since February 2018 ; and has driven NMG's strategic transformation to a relationship-based innovative and digital-first leading integrated luxury retailer; and

About Neiman Marcus Group

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has been the premier destination for luxury fashion and goods, superior service, and an elevated retail experience for more than a century. Today 9,000 associates contribute to the success of NMG's brands: Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. NMG is on a transformational journey to become the preeminent luxury customer platform. NMG continues to deliver the best-integrated customer experience and has evolved the business to succeed in the ever-changing retail landscape. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

