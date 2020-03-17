Neiman Marcus Group, Inc. Temporarily Closes All Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, And Last Call Stores As A Precautionary Measure Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

DALLAS, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group LTD LLC ("The Company") today announced the decision to temporarily close all Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Last Call stores, effective immediately, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to accelerate throughout the U.S. Stores will remain closed through March 31, with the potential to be extended pending future evaluation of the situation. The Company will provide pay and benefits to store associates affected by store closures for this two-week period.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO, Neiman Marcus Group, said, "Neiman Marcus Group was born out of love – love for our customers, love for our associates, and love for our brand partners. There is nothing we care about more than the safety and well-being of our customers and our associates. We have a rich history of being responsible members of the communities we serve and must do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We encourage everyone to remain safe and healthy during this time of uncertainty."

While all stores are temporarily closed, Neiman Marcus Group will continue to digitally serve all customers. Associates are accessible via mobile, text, the Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman apps, and store websites. In addition, the Company is accelerating the rollout of a new selling and styling tool to facilitate remote selling.

About Neiman Marcus Group

Neiman Marcus Group is a luxury, multi‐branded, omni‐channel fashion retailer conducting integrated store and online operations under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow brand names. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

