Neiman Marcus Makes It Magic With The Unveiling Of The 94th Edition Of The Iconic Christmas Book And Legendary Fantasy Gifts

"We are thrilled to introduce the 94th edition of the iconic Neiman Marcus Christmas Book," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer for Neiman Marcus. "This year especially, we hope the Christmas Book sparks new traditions with loved ones, and inspires our customers to seek out the connections, warmth, and magic of the holiday season. Neiman Marcus continues to spread the magic of the holidays through this Book, along with our Fantasy Gifts, in-store Gifting Lounges, and our Gift Advisors through Neiman Marcus online. The whole Neiman Marcus family joins me in our wish that the holidays are full of joy, love, and the magic of giving."

The 2020 Fantasy Gifts were created with a modern sense of adventure and the importance of self-care in mind, as well as a focus on discovering cherished heirlooms and spending quality time with loved ones. These luxury gifts are designed to excite customers around the magic of the season, while creating meaningful experiences and memories to last a lifetime. Each gift represents a unique story of creation and craft by modern artisans, reflective of a rich history steeped in exploration and imagination.

Neiman Marcus has also continued its exclusive InCircle Fantasy Gift for this year. InCircle is the rewards program for Neiman Marcus credit cardholders. Members earn two points for virtually every dollar spent with their Neiman Marcus credit card, unlocking exclusive rewards, gift cards, and perks such as complimentary gift packaging, store services, and access to bespoke experiences. Shopping the best has its rewards. For more details and to apply to InCircle, visit www.incircle.com .

This year's Christmas Book also recognizes the importance of being home for the holidays. From festive gift ideas to tips for creating a warm, welcoming space for intimate celebrations with loved ones, it's all the inspiration you need to make the season sparkle. No matter where or how you spend the holidays this year, Neiman Marcus is here to help you ignite the magic within. The Christmas Book presents an assortment of extraordinary holiday gifts across a broad range of categories and price points. A few notable and exclusive gifts include vibrant throws by Missoni Home ($450, page 14), the luxurious La Mer Genaissance Collection ($1,235, page 63), and Versace robes and slippers for him ($750, $150, page 24), just to name a few.

'TIS THE SEASON TO OPEN YOUR HEART & LEAD WITH LOVE

Neiman Marcus believes love is the real magic of the holidays, and this season, we also invite you to invest in our youth and help create a brighter future for everyone. By opening our hearts and leading with love, we can all make a difference.

Neiman Marcus is a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs Of America, which serves 4.6 million kids and teens across 4,700 clubs nationwide. By providing young people—primarily those from underserved and underrepresented communities—with a safe space to learn, play, and grow, the organization cultivates a sense of belonging in the lives of those who need it most.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is on a mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential by addressing issues that are important to us all, including food insecurity, academic success, and inequity. Over time, Neiman Marcus has donated more than $500,000—the equivalent of 500,000 healthy after-school snacks or 50,000 hours of homework help—to clubs in Neiman Marcus communities across the country. Learn more at The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

A MORE PERSONALIZED WAY TO SHOP

Neiman Marcus is also proud to introduce a variety of new tools and experiences to make shopping for everyone on your list safe and seamless. First, by taking the Gift Finder quiz, customers will be able to receive immediate gift suggestions tailored to their individual recipients. Available on online at Neiman Marcus, customers will simply answer a few questions about who they are shopping for and how much they would like to spend, and a curation of suggested products will populate. The quiz can be taken as many times as necessary to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Secondly, Neiman Marcus' Gift Advisors are personally available to help customers take gift finding to the next level this holiday season. With the Gift Advisor quiz, customers can match with an expert Gift Advisor for the holiday season to help them find the exclusive, hard-to-buy-for gifts, or even a little something for themselves. It's easy to connect with the perfect Gift Advisor; simply take a short quiz on neimanmarcus.com to be matched with a Gift Advisor who will provide hand-picked selections and feedback based on the customer's needs. Customers can then shop with their Gift Advisor virtually via video call, email, text, direct messaging, or in store, where their gift suggestions will be ready and waiting for them. It's perfect if you want that personal touch but might be pressed for time or just not sure where to start.

Finally, no holiday season is complete without a visit from Santa Claus! Neiman Marcus is still spreading holiday cheer even if customers are unable to tell Santa in-person what is on their list this year. Every Saturday, from Nov. 28 until Christmas, Santa himself will be delivering all curbside pickup orders to customer cars outside all Neiman Marcus stores. Want a one-on-one chat with Saint Nick? For a $25 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, customers can have a virtual appointment with Santa and receive a special ornament. To book a virtual appointment with Santa, visit www.neimanmarcus.com.

The 2020 Fantasy Gifts include:

INCIRCLE ASSOULINE CUSTOM TRAVEL LIBRARY

Prosper Assouline and his wife, Martine, created their renowned publishing house with the goal of being the first luxury brand to supply everything for a contemporary library, from books to furnishings. "Our digital world moves faster than ever, and nothing remains of it," the founders say. "But books are the solid part of our past and present. They are also beauty." Now, Assouline wants to share that beauty with customers. It all starts with a meeting to determine the aesthetic of your custom library. The publisher will then curate a collection of books, furniture, and one-of-a-kind objets d'art just for you. What could be better than escaping to exotic locales and cultures without ever leaving home?

In addition, with the purchase of each InCircle Assouline Library, $10,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America (shipping charges, taxes, and additional fees may apply; private airfare included through Jet Linx; offer limited to one InCircle member). For every Fantasy Gift purchased with a Neiman Marcus credit card, purchasers will receive an InCircle membership to the President's Circle; subject to credit approval; Visit neimanmarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1.877.966.4438 for more information. Neiman Marcus credit card required for partial purchase of the InCircle Fantasy Gift. Capital One, N.A. is not responsible for this advertisement or the donation to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, and is not affiliated with this promotion. Customers may also apply for a Neiman Marcus credit card in order to purchase the InCircle Fantasy Gift; subject to credit approval. ($295,000; page 56-57)

BOWLUS ENDLESS HIGHWAYS BESPOKE PERFORMANCE EDITION

The story begins with Hawley Bowlus, famous for his work on the legendary "Spirit of St. Louis," who designed the first riveted aluminum travel trailer in 1934. It was hailed for its elegant engineering and quickly embraced by Hollywood royalty. While at the Wharton School, Geneva Long, Bowlus CEO (and Forbes' 30 Under 30 member), planned the company's return and the rebirth of the most advanced RV in the world. Her passion for Bowlus combines her love for adventure with the challenge of creating user-centered, sustainable design. Now, Geneva invites you to share her love of this American icon with an exclusive design consultation to customize the interior of your own Bowlus with an array of yacht-grade finishes. The RV also includes a state-of-the-art electrical system that allows you to remain off-grid from L.A. to NYC and back on a single charge. Travel on your terms with the ultimate RV.

With the purchase of the Bowlus experience, Bowlus will donate $10,000 to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Dealer fees, permits, delivery, registration, and sales taxes not included. Additional fees may apply; gift limited to one experience. Visit neimanmarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1.702.762.9137 for more information. ($255,000; page 62-63)

A YEAR OF WELLNESS WITH CANYON RANCH

Neiman Marcus' Fantasy Gifts feature remarkable creators, but this time, the mind behind it all is someone very special: you! Your well-being is paramount, and no one knows what you need like you do. From fitness to relaxation, whatever your wellness journey entails, the physicians, nutritionists, life coaches, and other experts at Canyon Ranch will help you and a companion design a yearlong regimen to meet those needs and assist along the way. It all starts with a seven-night resort stay where you and your plus-one will guide your team in tailoring your individualized programs. Three more weeklong checkups follow to affirm your new paths, in addition to monthly virtual consultations. You'll also enjoy unlimited services during your stays. After months of staring at screens and limited activity, Neiman Marcus knows customers are ready to take charge of their recharge.

Notable, with the purchase of the Canyon Ranch experience, $10,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America; shipping charges, taxes, and additional fees may apply. Private airfare included through Jet Linx. Gift limited to one experience. Visit neimanmarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1.877.966.4438 for more information. ($345,000; page 60-61)

EXOTIC GEMS FROM THE OSCAR HEYMAN COLLECTION

Famed jeweler Oscar Heyman is the classic American success story. In the early 20th century, he and his brother immigrated to New York and opened their first business. In the ensuing years, Oscar won multiple patents for his art, and his firm was declared "the jewelers' jeweler." In 1943, the Heymans made their first sale to Neiman Marcus—and the rest is history. This season, Neiman Marcus is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share in that inspiring legacy with a few little treasures guaranteed to put a twinkle in someone's eye: one-of-a-kind rings from our Oscar Heyman collection. Each piece in this suite features an exotic gem: a lasting reminder of those who act boldly and pursue what they love.

ALEXANDRITE (3.11 carats) and diamond $190 ,000

,000 PARAIBA TOURMALINE (5.59 carats) and diamond $140 ,000

,000 MANDARIN GARNET (13.58 carats) and diamond $100 ,000

,000 OPAL (6.47 carats) and diamond $130 ,000

,000 CAT'S-EYE CHRYSOBERYL (10.26 carats) and diamond $150 ,000

,000 STAR RUBY (12.92 carats), fancy yellow and white diamond $160,000

For each ring purchased as part of the Exotic Gems experience, $6,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America; shipping charges, taxes, and additional fees may apply. May purchase one ring or all six; limited to one ring of each type. Visit neimanmarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1.877.966.4438 for more information. ($100,000-$190,000; page 64-65)

JONATHAN ADLER ARTFUL ADDITIONS

Potter, author, and designer Jonathan Adler has been breaking the mold since he debuted his ceramic collection in 1993. Neiman Marcus is offering customers a chance to collaborate with the virtuoso himself. Customers will work together (safely via video chat) to develop a plan to transform the room of their choice into a one-of-a-kind game parlor. It all starts with an eye-popping custom-made piece of hand-beaded artwork, designed by Jonathan and created by a master beader. From there, Jonathan will fill out the details with a collection of decor and games chosen to complement your personal aesthetic. If you want to create a chic space that's also a joy to inhabit, Neiman Marcus is here to help step up your game.

With the purchase of the Jonathan Adler experience, $10,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Jonathan Adler will donate $10,000 to Aid to Artisans; shipping charges, taxes, and additional fees may apply. Gift limited to one experience. Visit neimanmarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1.877.966.4438 for more information. ($145,000; page 70-71)

KEITH & JAMES CUSTOM-MADE HATS

James Keith was born in a small town where hats were an everyday essential, along with traditions of hard work, family, and love. In 2016, guided by those values, James donned his entrepreneur's hat, and his fedoras quickly became coveted by fashionistas and celebrities alike. With this offering, the milliner and partners Alvin and Calvin Waters have topped themselves again: a signature collection of custom-made chapeaus, designed in collaboration with luminaries including Run-DMC, as well as globally renowned street artists such as Paul Gerben, PixelPancho, Man One, RISK, and Leroy Campbell. Customers will also receive signature hatboxes and custom display cases, as well as a chance to chat virtually with the man behind it all. Each item James produces bears a red circle symbolizing unity and love. Now you can be among the notable names wanting to spread that message. Neiman Marcus says hats off to that.

Additionally, with the purchase of the Keith and James experience, $10,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Keith and James will make an additional donation to the Jam Master Jay Foundation; shipping charges, taxes, and additional fees may apply. Gift limited to one experience. Visit neimanmarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1.877.966.4438 for more information. ($95,000; page 72-73)

MONTAGE HEALDSBURG WEEKEND & WINE FOR A YEAR

Jesse Katz is as close to rock-star phenom as you'll find in the wine world, being the first vintner to be included in Forbes' 30 Under 30. Jesse's craft is an expression of a close relationship with his father, Andy. Together they traveled the world, receiving an international wine education in the process. Jesse now distills that wisdom into some of California's most lauded vintages. Neiman Marcus is now offering customers the chance to meet the superstar: Montage Healdsburg invites you and up to five others to a five-night wine-country escape to unwind on the 258-acre resort, complete with 15.5 acres of private vineyards and outdoor recreational experiences. In addition to staying in the coveted mountain-top Guest House suite, enjoying treatments at Spa Montage and private dinners including an evening at the Michelin 3-starred Single Thread, your party will enjoy a personal session with Jesse. Even better, you'll receive wine for 12 months personally curated by this wunderkind and an exclusive Coravin Wine Preservation System.

With the purchase of the Montage Healdsburg experience, $10,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America; shipping charges, taxes, and additional fees may apply. Private airfare included through Jet Linx. Gift limited to one experience. Visit neimanmarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1.877.966.4438 for more information. ($215,000; page 68-69)

PERINI RANCH & BEEF FOR A YEAR

Neiman Marcus has always catered to those who think big. Think back to 1959 and one of the company's original Fantasy Gifts: A Black Angus Steer. Tom Perini has thought big since he first fell in love with ranch life as a kid, working his family's land. In 1973, he turned his passion for ranching culture—and cuisine—into a celebrated career as America's quintessential cowboy gourmet. In a tribute to big thinkers like Tom, and as a nod to their own history, Neiman Marcus is offering customers not only culinary delights, but also the chance to meet the rancher/chef himself with a trip to the James Beard Award winning Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas (pop. 463). Through this Fantasy Gift, customers will meet the Perini family and learn firsthand about the ranching industry's commitment to renewable energy and sustainable, ethical ranching practices. Plus, you'll be saddled up with a year's supply of signature beef tenderloin.

In addition, with the purchase of the Perini Ranch experience, $10,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America; shipping charges, taxes, and additional fees may apply. Private airfare included through Jet Linx. Gift limited to one experience. Visit neimanmarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1.877.966.4438 for more information. ($185,000; page 66-67)

THE SHELDON CHALET ALASKA EXPERIENCE

More than 70 years ago, while mapping the Alaska Range, pilot Don Sheldon discovered this remote and magical location. Wanting to share his wonderland with the world, he built the historic Sheldon Mountain House in 1966. A new building was added by his children in 2018, using Don's original plans, which envisioned a bold monument, a haven among the peaks, just 10 miles from Denali's summit. And now, the family wants to share it with you. Neiman Marcus is inviting customers and up to five guests to take escapism to new heights, bringing your party to this secluded place for five nights. Customers will enjoy a private chef, a glacier exploration led by professional Denali guides, spectacular night skies, and more. Plus, Robert Sheldon will be on hand to discuss his family's trailblazing history.

With the purchase of the Sheldon Chalet experience, $10,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Sheldon Chalet will donate $5,000 to the Denali Education Center; shipping charges, taxes, and additional fees may apply. Private airfare included through Jet Linx. Gift limited to one experience. Visit neimanmarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1.877.966.4438 for more information. ($345,000; page 58-59)

Jet Linx Aviation, the official travel partner of the 2020 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts, will be providing private aircrafts for all gifts with travel components.

Neiman Marcus wishes you a very merry, magical, and fantasy-filled holiday.

About Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a physical 38-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, the premier destination for luxury fashion and goods, superior service, and an elevated retail experience for more than a century. Today, 9,000 associates contribute to the success of NMG's brands: Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Last Call, and Horchow. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Holding Company, Inc.