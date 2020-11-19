Neiman Marcus Spreads Holiday Magic With New-For-2020 Personalized Gifting Services

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2020 holiday season, Neiman Marcus has created an array of innovative services to fit customers' evolved shopping needs during this unprecedented year.

Neiman Marcus, the expert in curated gifting, has introduced a variety of tools and personalized services to celebrate the magic of the season and help customers find the perfect gift for everyone on their list. In a time of much change, Neiman Marcus remains a constant source for what customers have always loved about the holiday season. From exclusive virtual and in-store experiences to personalized gifting services, Neiman Marcus is providing convenience, personal touch and holiday magic.

"This year, our customers are looking for innovative and meaningful ways to experience the magic and love of the holiday season, whether in store or digitally," said Marjon Zabihi, Director of Brand Experience and Special Events for Neiman Marcus. "Neiman Marcus has designed thoughtful, personalized and extraordinary gifting services and experiences to meet our customers' needs, wherever and whenever they are shopping."

Virtual Gift Advisor & Gift Finder

Neiman Marcus has embraced this opportunity to provide customers with luxury gifting experiences through highly personalized digital offerings that keep the holiday spirit alive.

Customers are invited to make the season sparkle by enjoying virtual styling and digital concierge services. This year, knowledgeable Virtual Gift Advisors are standing by to help customers take the guesswork out of holiday gifting, whether they are looking for a curated assortment to choose from or a few unique and exclusive presents. Customers can take the short Gift Advisor match quiz to be paired with an expert who will then be in touch via text, direct message, email, or phone call with gift suggestions tailored to the customer's needs, available to shop online or in store.

For customers looking to begin their holiday gifting journey and aren't sure where to start, Neiman Marcus' Gift Finder quiz can offer an immediate list of personalized suggestions. Available on Neiman Marcus' website, customers answer a few questions about who they are shopping for and how much they would like to spend before receiving hand-picked, curated gift selections. The quiz can be taken as many times as necessary to find the perfect gift for everyone on their list, from immediate family to their child's teacher, neighbor and everyone in between.

Virtual & Curbside Santa

For many families, a visit to see Santa Claus is an annual tradition. Neiman Marcus remains committed to providing customers with cheerful holiday experiences by embracing new traditions through special and safe socially-distant ways to see Santa this year. Neiman Marcus is launching both Virtual and Curbside Santa concepts - perfect and convenient alternatives to visiting Santa in-stores this holiday season.

For a magical way to deliver a wish list this year, customers can book a one-on-one Virtual Santa Visit for a personal video call with the ultimate gift giver himself, with appointments beginning November 27. Customers will receive a video of the virtual visit along with a keepsake ornament to treasure the memory. As part of this digital experience and in the spirit of giving, we invite customers to make a donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

To add some holiday cheer to your busy shopping day, Neiman Marcus presents Curbside Santa, a unique solution for quite literally curbing customers' cravings for a visit with Saint Nick. Every Saturday, from Black Friday until Christmas, Santa himself will hand deliver all curbside pickup orders.

Safe In-Store Experiences

In accordance with all CDC and state guidelines, Neiman Marcus stores feature a variety of unique in-store holiday experiences to help customers create memorable holiday moments.

The Holiday Gifting Lounge presents customers with a place where the magic of giving comes to life through curated selections of merchandise for quick shopping experiences with associates.

presents customers with a place where the magic of giving comes to life through curated selections of merchandise for quick shopping experiences with associates. The Social Distancing Lounge allows customers and their friends to shop, celebrate the magic of the season, and enjoy champagne and holiday treats together while watching one of Neiman Marcus' Virtual Holiday Events, which will run throughout November and December and feature personal appearances from designers and holiday experts.

allows customers and their friends to shop, celebrate the magic of the season, and enjoy champagne and holiday treats together while watching one of Virtual Holiday Events, which will run throughout November and December and feature personal appearances from designers and holiday experts. The Virtual Gifting Appointment Room presents a seasonal holiday room with enchanting lighting and decor for associates to host virtual appointments for customers who are looking for a trusted associate to walk through options for their upcoming holiday occasions, hosting essentials and gifting suggestions but choose not to come into the store. The virtual gifting appointment room allows customers to experience the magic of a Neiman Marcus store as they check everyone off their shopping list.

