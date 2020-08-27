Neiman's State of Mind Campaign Launches With Fall Fashion, Editorial, and Services Reflective of the Current State of the World

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus announced the recent launch of their fall campaign Neiman's State of Mind (www.neimanmarcus.com/stateofmind). The campaign reimagines the storied Fall Book into a digital experience, where a love of fashion is interpreted for our current times through editorial storytelling, firsthand access to industry experts and designers, and curated collections.

Neiman's State of Mind Captures New Season of Shopping

Neiman's State of Mind invites customers to experience the magic of Neiman Marcus in all facets of their lives. Customers can engage with rich content and can continue to access personalized services and experiences such as personal appointments in-store or online, curbside pickup, virtual events, and complimentary matching with expert Style Advisors.

"The concept of Neiman's State of Mind really speaks to me. Our lifestyles have changed, our work has changed, our social lives have changed, but what hasn't changed is our ability to choose our state of mind," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "A Neiman's State of Mind is one all of our customers can adopt. It is the choice to find magic in the every day, to elevate our wardrobes, our homes, or our beauty routines, and to connect and forge deeper relationships."

Throughout the fall season, Neiman's customers will have access to an elevated and engaging assortment of editorial stories to give customers unique insight into the inspiration behind the key pieces, designer collections, and trends they should expect to see throughout the season. The New Normal and Key Pieces for Fall, the first stories customers can read and shop through the digital hub, showcase how customers can get back into their routine with essentials sure to refresh and rejuvenate their outlook and style. These stories are now available on Neiman's Magazine (www.neimanmarcus.com/magazine) and via email and social media.

As the season continues, the Neiman's team will reveal their inspiration, selections, and advice on how customers can find magic and beauty in our new lifestyles and access new Neiman's services. Neiman's will also feature a Focus on Diversity chapter that highlights Neiman's brand partners of color. New content will be introduced throughout the Fall season at http://www.neimanmarcus.com/magazine.

"Neiman's State of Mind is rich in story, and showcases a world of fashion, luxury, and service experiences to customers in a more emotive way," Todorovich said. "Neiman's State of Mind celebrates the moments that make fashion magical, promising that shopping continues to be personal, elevated, and innovative. We look forward to building stronger brand engagement and deeper customer relationships through this innovative campaign."

Neiman's State of Mind is a fully integrated campaign built to provide customers with relevant content and timely, useful experiences. Customers can experience this campaign across multiple Neiman's marketing channels, such as paid media, native content, owned platform content, physical environments, as well as in-store and online experiences.

Complimentary Stylist Matching Continues to Inspire

Stylist Match created new, easy ways for customers to find the right Style Advisor for them. Whether they want to curate a new look or wellness regimen, outfit their home for their new lifestyle, or find the perfect gift, Stylist Match makes it easy. Customers are invited to find their style soulmate and begin to enjoy the perks of a personal stylist, without obligation, by answering a few simple questions about their lifestyle, personal style, and needs at www.neimanmarcus.com/stylistmatch.

Neiman Marcus Stores Ready for Fall

With all Neiman Marcus stores across the country open, customers can walk in, make an appointment or swing by the curb to pick up. Customers may book appointments at https://stores.neimanmarcus.com/bookings, or through their Style Advisor.

Neiman's has continued its enhanced daily cleaning and health and safety procedures. All associates are subject to temperature checks upon arrival to the store. Additionally, all associates and customers are required to wear face coverings while in the store. Neiman's has also evolved its selling processes, including disinfecting jewelry and accessories before and after try-on, steaming clothing after trying on, and temporarily discontinuing all beauty services and only offering single-use product testers and applicators.

While in-store events have been postponed, customers continue to have access to industry experts, world-renowned designers, chefs, and special guests through virtual events. Event schedule and registration available at www.neimanmarcus.com/virtualevents.

Access all of the Neiman's State of Mind assets here: https://neimanmarcus.box.com/s/l5rcav7uppe8vymvmo7yg2320mdgp9ky

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing luxury customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers around the world while delighting them with engaging, interactive, and immersive experiences across a physical 43-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, comprised of a multi-branded, luxury shopping experience under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow brand names. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

