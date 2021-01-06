Nektar Therapeutics' President and CEO, Howard Robin, to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Robin, is scheduled to present at the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This webcast will be available for replay until February 10, 2021.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

