Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call for Analysts & Investors During 2020 Virtual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2020)

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announced today that it will webcast an analyst and investor conference call on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT during EULAR 2020. The event will follow Thursday's virtual poster presentation of the data from a Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of NKTR-358, a first-in-class investigational regulatory T cell stimulator, in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Analyst Call Details

Date and Time: Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Dial- in: (877) 881-2183 (toll-free) or (970) 315-0453 (access code 1170058)

Investors and analysts can also view slides and listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aaf3wx35. The event will also be available for replay for two weeks on the company's website, www.nektar.com.

Poster Presentation Details

The virtual poster presentation will be made available on-demand via the EULAR 2020 E-Congress site and on Nektar's website beginning on Thursday, June 4, 2020 through the duration of the conference. Additional details are as follows:

Session Title: Adaptive immunity (T cells and B cells) in rheumatic diseases

Abstract Title: "NKTR-358, a Novel IL-2 Conjugate, Stimulates High Levels of Regulatory T cells in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus"

Abstract: THU0054

About NKTR-358 (LY3471851*)

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases cause the immune system to mistakenly attack and damage healthy cells in a person's body. A failure of the body's self-tolerance mechanisms enables the formation of the pathogenic T lymphocytes that conduct this attack. NKTR-358 is a potential first-in-class resolution therapeutic that may address this underlying immune system imbalance in people with different autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It targets the interleukin-2 receptor complex in the body in order to stimulate proliferation of powerful inhibitory immune cells known as regulatory T cells. By activating these cells, NKTR-358 may act to bring the immune system back into balance. Nektar entered into a strategic collaboration with Lilly in 2017 to develop and commercialize NKTR-358.

NKTR-358 is being developed as a self-administered injection for a number of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology and immunology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

*NKTR-358 is referred to as LY3471851 under Lilly-sponsored studies.

