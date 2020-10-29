Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call for Analysts & Investors for 2020 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announced today that it will webcast an analyst and investor conference call at ACR 2020 with company management and Dr. Klatzmann of Sorbonne University on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. EST. The event will follow Wednesday's virtual release by ACR of the poster presentation of data from Nektar's Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of NKTR-358, a first-in-class investigational regulatory T cell stimulator, in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. The poster will be displayed online from November 4, 2020 to March 11, 2021.

Analyst Call with Immunology Expert

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Dial- in: (877) 881-2183 (toll-free) or (970) 315-0453 (access code 7083115)

The call will include a presentation of the NKTR-358 data from ACR 2020 and a discussion with immunology expert, Dr. David Klatzmann, Professor of Immunology at the Pierre & Marie Curie Medical School and chairman of the Inflammation-Immunopathology-Biotherapy Department at Sorbonne University. Investors and analysts can view slides and listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yppmbgt9. The event will also be available for replay for two weeks on the company's website, www.nektar.com.

Details of the virtual interactive poster presentation at ACR 2020 for NKTR-358 are as follows:

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Session Title: SLE – Treatment Poster II

Abstract Title: C. Fanton, et al., "Selective Expansion of Regulatory T Cells in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus by a Novel IL-2 Conjugate, NKTR-358"

Abstract: 1824

Presenter: Dr. Richard Alan Furie, Professor, Center for Autoimmune, Musculoskeletal and Hematopoietic Diseases, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research

About NKTR-358 (LY3471851)

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases cause the immune system to mistakenly attack and damage healthy cells in a person's body. A failure of the body's self-tolerance mechanisms enables the formation of the pathogenic T lymphocytes that conduct this attack. NKTR-358 is a potential first-in-class therapeutic that may address an underlying immune system imbalance in people with many autoimmune conditions. It targets the interleukin (IL-2) receptor complex in the body in order to stimulate proliferation of inhibitory immune cells known as regulatory T cells. By activating these cells, NKTR-358 may act to bring the immune system back into balance. Nektar entered into a strategic collaboration with Lilly in 2017 to develop and commercialize NKTR-358.

NKTR-358 is being developed by Lilly as a self-administered injection for a number of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. A Phase 2 study of NKTR-358 is underway in adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (ISLAND-SLE) (NCT04433585). The investigational therapy is also currently being evaluated in two separate Phase 1b studies in patients with atopic dermatitis (NCT04081350) and psoriasis (NCT04119557).

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology and immunology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "may," "can," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the expected benefits of NKTR-358, the ability to obtain useful data from clinical studies of NKTR-358, and the future clinical development plans for NKTR-358. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) NKTR-358 is in early-stage clinical development and there are substantial risks that can unexpectedly occur for numerous reasons including negative safety and efficacy findings in clinical studies notwithstanding positive findings in prior studies; (ii) clinical study outcomes of NKTR-358 remain very unpredictable and it is possible that a given clinical study could fail due to efficacy, safety or other important clinical findings, wherein any failure of a clinical trial for NKTR-358 in a particular indication could prevent further development for all indications; (iii) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, and competitive factors; (iv) scientific discovery of new therapeutics is an inherently uncertain process and the future success of applying our technology platform to potential new drug candidates (such as NKTR-358) is therefore highly uncertain and unpredictable; (v) patents may not issue from our patent applications for NKTR-358, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vi) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in Nektar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

