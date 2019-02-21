Nektar Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call for Analysts and Investors at the 2019 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) announced today that it will webcast an analyst and investor conference call with lead investigator of the REVEAL study, Dr. Adi Diab, and company management on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time during the 2019 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium. The event will follow Friday's oral presentation by Dr. Diab of preliminary data from the ongoing dose-escalation stage of the REVEAL Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating the combination of TLR agonist, NKTR-262, with a CD122-preferential IL-2 pathway agonist, bempegaldesleukin* (NKTR-214), in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Details on the Analyst Call:

Date and Time: Friday, March 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in: 877-881-2183 (toll-free) or 970-315-0453 (international)

Passcode: 6970019

The conference call will include lead investigator on the REVEAL study, Dr. Adi Diab, Assistant Professor of Melanoma Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The webcast and slides for the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Investors section of the Nektar website at https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. The event will also be available for replay for two weeks on the company's website, www.nektar.com.

Details on the Oral Presentation at ASCO-SITC:

Abstract Title: "Phase Ib: Preliminary clinical activity and immune activation for NKTR-262 [TLR 7/8

agonist] plus NKTR-214 [CD122-biased agonist] in patients (pts) with locally advanced or metastatic solid

tumors (REVEAL Phase Ib/II Trial)"

Abstract: #28

Presenter: Dr. Adi Diab, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session: Oral Abstract Session B

Date and Time: Friday, March 1, 2019, 1:00 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Pacific Time

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at www.nektar.com.

* rINN (recommended International Nonproprietary Name)

