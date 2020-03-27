Nékter Juice Bar Introduces New 'Take It And Make It' Smoothies

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help meet the immediate need for healthy, convenient products, Nékter Juice Bar has developed made-to-order, pre-portioned frozen versions of their popular smoothies so families can stock up and prepare them at home. The "Take It and Make It" products include the same staple ingredients of the original in-store products and are ready to blend at home.

"During these challenging times, we wanted to offer a helping hand to those looking for nutritious food options that they can store in their freezer and make at home," says Alexis Schulze, co-founder of Nékter. "We believe that these new products will make this time easier for those who rely on Nékter as a source for their healthy meals and provide a sense of normalcy back to their daily routine."

The products available include three of Nékter's most popular smoothies: Berry Banana Burst, Pink Flamingo, and Mango Delight. Each smoothie comes in the 16oz size, and are sold as a pack of 4 for $20.00, or individually at $5.50 each.

"More than anything right now, we want our customers to stay safe and healthy," says Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO of Nekter. "Our new Take It and Make It series will help those in need of an alternative to processed frozen meals filled with preservatives and artificial flavors, and allow our customers to enjoy the same signature beverages they love while keeping their families safe at home."

The Take It and Make It smoothies will be available on the Nekter app and in stores at participating Nékter locations nationwide starting Thursday, March 26. The Nekter innovations team is also working quickly to roll out the brand's award-winning acai bowls in ready-to-blend kits for launch early next week.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Energizing Elixirs, superfood smoothies, açaí bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

With over 160 locations in 17 U.S. states and plans to continue expanding nationwide, the brand is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice category. For more information, please visit nekterjuicebar.com.

