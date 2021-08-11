OSLO, Norway, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has received a contract for a 1.25 megawatt (MW) containerized PEM electrolyzer from a leading utility in the US.

Nel Hydrogen US has received a purchase order for a 1.25 MW PEM electrolyzer for installation at a nuclear power plant in the US, a groundbreaking project for carbon-free hydrogen production. "This project represents an important first step toward developing a regional supply of zero carbon hydrogen, while supporting clean baseload electricity resources on the grid," says Stephen Szymanski, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Nel Hydrogen US.

The client will be installing an MC250 electrolyzer at a nuclear power plant for self-supply of hydrogen to meet their turbine cooling and chemistry control requirements. A primary project outcome includes the successful operation and control of what will be the first PEM electrolyzer at a nuclear generating plant in the US configured for dynamic dispatch. In addition, the project will demonstrate the economic feasibility of hydrogen production at nuclear sites and provide a blueprint for large scale carbon-free hydrogen export in support of DOE's [email protected] program objectives.

The purchase order has a value of approximately USD 2.6 million, and the electrolyzer will be delivered in 2022. The project is funded by the Department of Energy's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office, through the [email protected] Program.

Jon André Løkke, CEO, +47 907 44 949

Kjell Christian Bjørnsen, CFO, +47 917 02 097

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its origins in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today.

