Nel ASA: Receives purchase order from HTEC on second H2Station™ hydrogen fueling station in Canada

OSLO, Norway, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL) has received a purchase order from HTEC for one H2Station™ hydrogen fueling station which will be used to fuel light duty fuel cell electric vehicles in Quebec, Canada.

"We are delighted to be chosen by HTEC as preferred supplier for its hydrogen fueling solution and to receive this second purchase for a H2Station™ fueling station. We see HTEC as an important partner in Canada who has a long history, and wealth of experience in building, owning and operating hydrogen fueling stations. We look forward to supporting HTEC with the continued deployment of the hydrogen fueling coverage and helping the transition towards zero emission transport in Canada," says Eddy Nupoort, Director of Sales and Business Development in North America for Nel Hydrogen Inc.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the purchase order. The hydrogen fueling station (H2Station™) will serve light-duty vehicles in Quebec, Canada, and is scheduled to be operational by Q2 of 2022.

"This project will build on our existing collaboration between HTEC and Nel, by expanding the HTEC network of hydrogen fueling stations in Canada and Quebec. Adding an additional station in Quebec solidifies HTEC's position as the leading provider of hydrogen fueling solutions in the country. We are pleased to have signed this contract with Nel. These robust and state-of-the-art hydrogen stations allows us to refuel hydrogen vehicles in under five minutes in a safe, fast, and reliable way. Nel has extensive experience within hydrogen fueling technologies, and we are looking forward to proceed with our collaboration, as we build our hydrogen refueling station network in support of the Canadian hydrogen efforts" says Patric Ouellette, VP Infrastructure for HTEC.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its origins in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today.

About HTEC | www.htec.ca

HTEC, a leading developer and provider of hydrogen supply solutions is unlocking the potential of hydrogen to reduce climate change and air pollution. The company designs, builds, and operates hydrogen fuel supply solutions to support the deployment of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. Partnering with government, industrial gas companies, key equipment suppliers, automotive companies, and energy companies, HTEC is delivering safe, reliable, convenient, sustainable, and low-cost hydrogen to customers and consumers, how, when, and where they need it.

HTEC: Fueling the Drive to Hydrogen. www.htec.ca

