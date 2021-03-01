Nelnet and EKI-Digital Partner to Deliver Premier Digital Transformation Management Services to Government and Financial Services Industry

LINCOLN, Neb., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI), a premier professional services company, and EKI-Digital, a quantitative digital transformation company, announced today a partnership aimed to transform how the government and financial services industry manage their digital modernization and migration efforts.

Headquartered in Lincoln, Neb., Nelnet is dedicated to delivering high-quality customer experiences and innovative technology solutions. Nelnet has decades of experience developing and implementing scalable back-office processing and customer service solutions that help consumers navigate complex, heavily regulated government and financial programs, such as federal student loans and state unemployment insurance claims.

"We look forward to working together with EKI-Digital to provide transformative modernization solutions and outstanding customer service to our clients," stated Peter Sanderson, Chief Revenue Officer of Nelnet Diversified Services. "Clients rely on our advanced technology solutions, efficient operations, and exemplary service to transform and support their organizations. With this announcement, we're excited for the opportunity to serve them even better."

EKI-Digital is a pioneer in using algorithms and lean-digital application architecture to help organizations systematize their digital and procurement transformation efforts. EKI-Digital has helped organizations, public and private, identify and capture performance improvement using its propriety digital architecture approach and algorithmic opportunity identification capabilities.

"We look forward to working with Nelnet to help large organizations systematize and support their digital innovation and transformation efforts. Their commitment to customer, employee, and community success demonstrates the values of the company and why we believe this will be a compelling partnership," said Robert Blackwell Jr., CEO of EKI-Digital.

Together, Nelnet and EKI-Digital are working to help organizations acquire digital modernization capabilities as a service, eliminating the need to risk millions of dollars on traditional IT capital projects with high failure rates. Combining EKI-Digital's leading technology strategy, design, and implementation services, with Nelnet's proven back-office processing and customer service and support, the partnership will make a powerful impact in the government and financial services sectors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified and innovative company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, professional services, telecommunications, and asset management. Nelnet helps students and families plan and pay for their education and makes the administrative processes for schools more efficient with student loan servicing, tuition payment processing, and school administration software. Through its investment in ALLO Communications, Nelnet offers fiber optic services directly to homes and businesses for ultra-fast internet and superior telephone and television services. The company also makes investments in real estate and early-stage and emerging growth companies. For more information, visit NelnetInc.com .

About EKI-Digital

EKI-Digital is a Quantitative Digital Transformation company that has helped large organizations identify and capture billions in revenue and cost efficiencies. Since 1998, EKI-Digital has serviced clients worldwide, specializing in government, retail, and financial services. Their technology independence allows EKI-Digital to offer flexible and unique solutions to help clients move from uncertainty to possibility.

