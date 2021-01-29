Nelnet Board Approves Dividend

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on Monday, March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, March 1, 2021.

