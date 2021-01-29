Nelnet Board Approves Dividend

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on Monday, March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Learn more about Nelnet at https://nelnetinc.com/.

(code #: nnif)

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.

Related Links

http://nelnetinc.com

