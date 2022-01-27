Nelnet Board Approves Dividend

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

