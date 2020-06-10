Nelnet Expands Commitment to Renewable Energy with Launch of Community Solar Subscriber Acquisition and Management Services

LINCOLN, Neb., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet today introduced a new business line, Nelnet Renewable Energy, offering community solar developers comprehensive and scalable subscriber acquisition, management, and support services. The company also launched a new consumer website, NelnetEnergy.com, aimed at promoting renewable energy and supporting its community solar subscriber acquisition efforts.

Nelnet Renewable Energy is committed to expanding renewable energy use by helping solar developers find subscribers for their community solar projects – homeowners, renters, and businesses who are looking for accessible and affordable solar energy. To help community solar developers achieve fully subscribed projects, Nelnet Renewable Energy starts with a project-specific, multi-channel marketing plan, coupled with effective subscriber education content, flexible enrollment options, and ongoing customer engagement. In addition, the organization provides customer service, billing, payment processing, utility coordination and management, and subscriber replenishment – along with access to a developer management platform for portfolio oversight – as part of their services.

Nelnet is a publicly traded (NYSE: NNI), investment-grade company offering a diverse set of services across a wide range of markets and industries. Nelnet's involvement in renewable energy began in 2018 with a commitment to fund over $142 million for the building of solar energy projects via tax equity financing. Nelnet Renewable Energy is part of Nelnet's largest division, Nelnet Diversified Services, which employs nearly 4,300 associates in 14 communities across the U.S. and specializes in providing operational and technical services to business across a wide range of industries.

"Green is more than just our corporate color," stated Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. "It's our commitment to the future. With Nelnet Renewable Energy, we have an opportunity to play a vital role in the growth of renewable energy through funding solar energy projects and providing subscriber acquisition and management services for the community solar developers with whom we partner. Community solar is an exciting area of growth for investors and developers, and it's a big win for the residents and business owners who previously were unable to support renewable energy use. Solar energy use is great for the environment, so being part of that tremendous growth is rewarding."

Nelnet Renewable Energy looks forward to partnering with solar developers seeking a financially stable partner that has significant experience in servicing complex and highly regulated assets, demonstrated ability to scale, and proven high-touch customer service with a strong focus on consumer protection. For more information, visit NelnetInc.com/RenewableEnergy.

About Nelnet

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified and innovative company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, telecommunications, and asset management, operating from four major divisions: Nelnet Diversified Services, Nelnet Business Services, Nelnet Communications Services, and Nelnet Financial Services. Nelnet helps students and families plan and pay for their education and makes the administrative processes for schools more efficient with student loan servicing, tuition payment processing, school administration software, and college planning resources. With its acquisition of ALLO Communications, Nelnet also offers fiber-optic services directly to homes and businesses for ultra-fast fiber internet, television, and telephone services. The company also makes investments in real estate developments and new ventures. For more information, visit nelnetinc.com.

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.

Related Links

https://nelnetinc.com

