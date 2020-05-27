Nelnet's Largest Division Unveils New Name and New Website

LINCOLN, Neb., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To better align with the company's mission of service — which began over 40 years ago — Nelnet today announced that its largest division, Nelnet Diversified Solutions, has changed its name to Nelnet Diversified Services . The company also launched a new divisional website at Nelnetinc.com/nds.

With nearly 4,300 associates in 14 cities across the U.S., Nelnet Diversified Services offers professional services and support to help clients improve internal processes, deliver high-quality customer experiences, and benefit from innovative technology solutions. While known primarily for its federal loan servicing role in support of Federal Student Aid and its close to 13 million customers, the division serves a wide range of clients, including banks and credit unions, fintechs, non-profits, startups, community solar developers, utility companies, and several others.

"Our clients rely on our advanced technology, efficient operations, and high-quality customer service to help them perform better and achieve success," said Joe Popevis, president of Nelnet Diversified Services. "Our new division name and website will allow visitors to gain a better understanding of who we are, as well as the breadth of service and expertise we bring to the marketplace."

The new website offers a more comprehensive understanding of the division's services and capabilities in the areas of technology, contact center, processing automation, operational improvement, and business performance. A long-standing leader in the marketplace, Nelnet Diversified Services will be updating the new website regularly with fresh, insightful content reflective of its organizational leadership, services, and capabilities.

Nelnet Diversified Services looks forward to partnering with companies and organizations that can benefit from advanced technology solutions, efficient operations, and high-quality customer service. For more information, visit Nelnetinc.com/nds/get-started.

About Nelnet

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified and innovative company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, telecommunications, and asset management, operating from four major divisions: Nelnet Diversified Services, Nelnet Business Services, Nelnet Communications Services, and Nelnet Financial Services. Nelnet helps students and families plan and pay for their education and makes the administrative processes for schools more efficient with student loan servicing, tuition payment processing, school administration software, and college planning resources. With its acquisition of ALLO Communications, Nelnet also offers fiber-optic services directly to homes and businesses for ultra-fast fiber internet, television, and telephone services. The company also makes investments in real estate developments and new ventures. For more information, visit nelnetinc.com.

About Nelnet Diversified Services

Nelnet Diversified Services, a division of Nelnet, is an experienced, trusted partner offering premier professional services to a wide range of clients, including banks and credit unions, online lenders, fintechs, state agencies, non-profits, government agencies, federal loan holders, startups, energy developers, and utility companies. With nearly 4,300 associates in 14 cities across the U.S., the division provides services to help clients improve internal processes, deliver high-quality customer experiences, and benefit from innovative technology solutions. For more information, visit nelnetinc.com/nds .

