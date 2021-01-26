Nelson Alfredo Benítez Tobar's new book De Campesino Tímido a Líder Comunitario, a riveting read of a man's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a community leader

The shy peasant will become a tireless fighter; a potential leader in his daily actions, unforgettable and supportive; and, above all, a radical in the fight for social justice. The scene of life takes place in Pimampiro (his birthplace), Ibarra, Quito, Machala, Guayaquil, and other cities of the Ecuadorian territory. Already in his maturity, he moved to Chicago, United States, the place of his last stay. He was not alien to love, illusion, and their counterpart heartbreak and disappointment. The unfailing conduit of this work is humor—that intelligent and lively humor—concomitant with it in this time so conflictive and brutal, a disturbing atmosphere is achieved, a delicate air of hope."

Published by Page Publishing, Nelson Alfredo Benítez Tobar's new book De Campesino Tímido a Líder Comunitario will intrigue the readers with moments of love, faith, resilience, and hard work that defined a man's path of humility toward purposefulness as a great leader of men.

Consumers who wish to witness a man's awe-inspiring journey from simplicity to a rewarding leadership can purchase De Campesino Tímido a Líder Comunitario in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

