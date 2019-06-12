Nelson Education Wins 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Award

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nelson, Canada's leading educational publisher, today announced that EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, has selected the Company's Edwin platform as the winner of its "Publishing Software of the Year" and "Best Technology Learning Platform" awards in the inaugural EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Edwin is a learning eco-system that has transformed classrooms across Canada over the last 12 months, becoming the backbone for classrooms to help operate with a 1:1 student-to-device ratio. The Edwin eco-system is supported by a robust professional learning program, from up-front training, to ongoing web based support, including a dedicated social network built specifically for Edwin teachers.

"We reviewed many educational software solutions for the EdTech Breakthrough awards, and we are excited to recognize Nelson as both Publishing Software of the Year and Best Learning Technology Platform," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Nelson has worked to improve student access to digital learning resources while preserving student data, which has helped strengthen Canadian educational institutions by providing world class offerings with a high level of data security. Congratulations to the entire Nelson team on their well-deserved industry recognition with this 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Award."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honour excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

Edwin's success is dependent upon three core pillars. First, Edwin provides an equal playing field to students through access to the same device, the same learning resources, and same software applications. Secondly, Edwin is built around a library of content from multiple content providers that is linked to specific provincial curricula goals. Thirdly, Edwin is built around flexibility, with tools to meet students and teachers where they are in their learning or teaching journey.

"We are honored to receive the Publishing Software of the Year and Best Technology Learning Platform awards from EdTech Breakthrough," Steve Brown, Nelson President and CEO. "We are committed to providing students with the best learning experience, and we will continue to innovate in the educational software sphere, partnering with leading educational institutions, to significantly improve student outcomes."

About Nelson Education

Nelson is Canada's largest and leading educational publisher. Nelson believes in the evolution of life-long education and dedicates its business efforts to the creation of quality, innovative solutions that support the needs of every student and educator to empower learning success. For more information about Nelson, visit us at Nelson.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

SOURCE Nelson Education

Related Links

http://www.nelson.com

