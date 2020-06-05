Nelson Global Products Announces Termination of the Offer to Purchase Exhaust and Emissions Business from Donaldson Company, Inc.

STOUGHTON, Wis., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Global Products Inc. ("Nelson"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of thermal management, acoustic, air and fluid mechanics, and structural solutions announced today that they have reached a mutual agreement with Donaldson Company, Inc. ("Donaldson") to terminate Nelson's offer to purchase Donaldson Company Inc.'s Exhaust and Emissions ("E&E") business.

"We have mutually agreed to terminate our offer to purchase Donaldson's E&E business. Nelson remains committed to serving our global customers. Since 2010 Nelson has successfully completed eight acquisitions and continues to pursue opportunities that expand our product lines, technology, and geographic footprint," stated Steve Scgalski, Chief Executive Officer of Nelson.

In February 2020, Nelson and Donaldson announced Nelson's offer to purchase the E&E business pending completion of the consultation process, the parties' entry into the purchase agreement and satisfaction of closing conditions and necessary approvals.

About Nelson Global Products

With over 80 years of rich engineering and manufacturing history, Nelson Global Products designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high-performance exhaust, tubular, and emissions-related products for OEM and aftermarket use for the global on-highway, off-highway, and power sports markets.

Nelson Global Products, a Wind Point Partners company, has over 2,800 employees and 18 locations around the world. Nelson has manufacturing in the United States (6), India (6), Mexico (2), Brazil (2), China (1), and Australia (1).

Additional information about Nelson Global Products locations, productions, or services, is available at www.nelsongp.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses with a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

