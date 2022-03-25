Nelson Vergara launches 360 Protective Solutions

With a remarkable career and vast industry accolades, Vergara opens New York City-based Security Company.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a service-disabled veteran with over 25 years of experience within the security industry, Nelson Vergara opens 360 Protective Solutions to provide platinum-level security in the New York metropolitan area. As a U.S Marine and NYC Law Enforcement Professional with an academic background in Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Vergara has consistently maintained his protective vision. As a result, 360 Protective Solutions was established in 2021 as an outcome of lessons learned from both real-world applications and academic experience. https://www.360protectivesolutions.com/

Vergara states, "360 was formed to disrupt the weakness and inadequacies in local, regional, and national security and protection companies." He continues, "360 Protective Solutions offers advanced platinum security services with meticulous professionalism, quality, and customer satisfaction."

With an internal training facility, 360 HQ Training Lab, that provides rigorous, premier education, 360 services include residential, corporate, and executive protection as well as bodyguards, non-uniformed and uniformed security, and accompanying services. In addition, 360 Protective Solutions is the only company in New York State to provide training to certify individuals as Situation Awareness Specialists® (SAS) as Arcuri Group's training partner. The Arcuri Group is the only company in the world that can certify proven professionals in the SAS designation.

More About Nelson Vergara

As a NYC Law Enforcement Professional, Vergara was awarded the Combat Cross, the NYPD's second highest medal for successfully and intelligently performing an act of extraordinary heroism while engaged in personal combat. Nelson Vergara serves as a member of the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS International) for the New York City Chapter. His background has earned several designations including U.S Marine Primary Marksmanship Instructor-Trainer, Situation Awareness Specialist-Advanced Practitioner (SAS-AP) & Instructor by the Arcuri Group. The International Association of Personal Protection Agents (IAPPA) has recognized Vergara as a Board-Certified Close Protection Agent (CCPA). He is a graduate of the Executive Protection Institute and is Board Certified as a Personal Protection Specialist (PPS). He is a certified Active Shooter Survival A.L.I.V.E Instructor. To find out more about Vergara's professional background and affiliations, please visit LinkedIn HERE.

More About 360 Protective Solutions

360 Protective Solutions LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned premier protective agency based out of New York, NY. Services include residential, corporate, and executive protection as well as bodyguards, non-uniformed and uniformed security, background checks, risk assessments, and accompanying services. In addition to the extensive skillset at 360 Protective Solutions, they hold numerous credentials and training certificates to ensure we deliver nothing but top-notch, convenient solutions to clients. For more information, visit https://www.360protectivesolutions.com/.

