NelsonHall Appoints Sven Lohse to Lead Insurance BPS Research

NelsonHall, the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in next generation IT and business services, is delighted to welcome Sven Lohse, who joins as senior analyst responsible for NelsonHall's Insurance BPS research program. Sven will drive NelsonHall's leading-edge research in key insurance BPS domains, serving NelsonHall clients around the world.

Sven is a recognized industry thought leader with 20 years' experience and a global perspective in industry analyst, management consulting, and corporate strategy roles. During his career he has addressed strategic and operational challenges in several industry sectors including the Healthcare Payer, Healthcare Provider and Property & Casualty Insurance verticals. For the last 8 years, he advised clients at the intersection of healthcare and BPO and IT services, where he served many of the world's largest healthcare organizations and their IT consulting/outsourcing service providers to plan, fund, and improve business strategies, operations, competitive positioning, and marketing.

Prior to NelsonHall, Sven was IDC's Research Manager for Healthcare IT Services Strategies. Previous positions include Associate Director, Healthcare and Strategy, for Kennedy Information (now ALM); Senior Marketing Manager with the Hanover Insurance Group; and Strategy Analyst with Diamond Management & Technology Consultants (now PwC).

Based in the U.S., Sven has a BA in Interdisciplinary Humanities and an MBA, both from the University of Chicago.

Sven's appointment is the latest key addition to NelsonHall's team, which is expanding in response to market demand for its unique brand of rigorous and insightful research and advice. John Willmott, NelsonHall's CEO, said "I'm delighted to welcome Sven to our global analyst team, which is continuing to grow as we focus on helping organizations understand, adopt, and optimize the next generation of technology and business process models. Sven's distinctive experience will help drive our industry-specific research and deepen the insights we deliver to our clients."

