NelsonHall Names ADP a Leader in 2019 Next Generation Payroll NEAT for the Sixth Consecutive Year

ROSELAND, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that NelsonHall, a global business process outsourcing and IT services analyst firm, recognized the company as a Leader in its 2019 Next Generation Payroll Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report. This marks ADP's sixth consecutive year in the prestigious evaluation for the Overall and Multi-Country segments.

NelsonHall's NEAT is an evaluation tool buyers can use to evaluate vendors at the onset of the vendor selection process. The scoring is based on a combination of analyst assessment and feedback from interviewing vendor clients. Positioning as a "Leader" is based on vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capacity relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.

"ADP has shown to be a consistent global leader in this space, with a proven track record year-over-year and a deep commitment to innovation," said Pete Tiliakos, Principal HR Services analyst at NelsonHall. "The company has proven to be well-positioned to support the customer journey over the life of a contract based on its offerings, delivery capability, customer presence, investment in service, financial stability and for having the mechanisms in place to drive innovation for faster ROI realization."

"We are proud to be recognized once again by NelsonHall as a leader in the payroll services marketplace," said Debbie Dyson, President, NAS at ADP. "Our deep history and capability in delivering payroll and HCM solutions globally along with our brand recognition gives us a firm foundation for building the future. Since our inception in 1949, ADP has offered payroll services, and this remains a core part of what we do to support HR transformation and reshape the ways people work."

ADP was recognized for its wide range of payroll services, from partial and fully managed outsourcing to comprehensive outsourcing, including enabling cloud technology. NelsonHall also acknowledged ADP's strength in supporting clients of all sizes, complexity and requirements. ADP is the largest payroll provider in the U.S. and globally (by revenue and payroll output), supporting more than 740,000 clients and 40 million employees in more than 140 countries.

