NelsonHall Recognises Neeyamo as a Leader in Annual NEAT Evaluation for Payroll Services 2021

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo Inc., a market leader in providing platform-based global payroll and HR solutions for multinationals has been positioned as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for the year 2021. Neeyamo has received this recognition across multi-country capability, digital payroll capability, and APAC presence and capability. The report analyses and weighs several leading global payroll providers across the world.

NEAT evaluates the performance of vendors offering payroll services and allows strategic sourcing managers to assess vendor capability across a wide range of criteria and business conditions. With this tool, organizations can identify the best performing vendors with overall digital payroll capability, and with specific capability in multi-country payroll and in the Asia Pacific region. Neeyamo has been identified as a 'Leader' across all three capabilities.

Commenting on this recognition, Samuel Isaac - Senior Vice President at Neeyamo said, "We are happy to have been positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall's annual NEAT evaluation for payroll services. We see this as another testimony to the capabilities of Neeyamo's leading-edge global payroll solution. With this milestone achieved, Neeyamo will continue to make strategic investments in emerging technology and innovation to meet the rising multicountry payroll demands of global organizations."

Pete Tiliakos, HR Technology and Services Research Director at NelsonHall, said: "Neeyamo has again been named a Leader for its continued commitment in supporting the payroll needs and long-tail footprints of multinational firms through its technology-enabled solution. Its focus and investments have produced one of the most comprehensive proprietary payroll technology platforms in the marketplace, supported by a physical presence across 80 countries and all major geographies."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Neeyamo envisions to stand at the forefront of revolutionizing the global HR ecosystem and meet market-specific requirements including Global Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Administration, Background Screening, and Employee Helpdesk. Visit www.neeyamo.com to know more.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

Media Contact:

Irene Jones

[email protected]

Related Images

neeyamo-inc.jpg

Neeyamo Inc.

A global leader in offering HR and Payroll solutions to multinational companies

SOURCE Neeyamo