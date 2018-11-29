Nemadji, North America's Fastest Growing Hemp CBD Processing Factory, Signs Major Deal With Crop Infrastructure Corp

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, said that "Even with a toll cost, upgrading CBD biomass to isolate should significantly increase the value of our tenant harvest." According to the CROP Corp press release , "the CBD isolate will be sold under the company's brands Hempire, Tiff CBD, infused into the company's CannaDrink and sold under white label." Read more, here .

Nemadji offers hemp toll processing contracts, and splits, for the creation of CBD isolate and distillate end products. Nemadji's CBD products are full spectrum and created within a 38,000 square foot facility in Osceola, WI.

Besides contract hemp toll processing, Nemadji offers formulation expertise and comprehensive white-label branding and packaging solutions. Customers preserve their money through the fastest technology on the market and 99% pure end-products. Most importantly, Nemadji customers can increase the value of their harvest fivefold.

Nemadji GM, Melvin Welch, said, "Aided with unparalleled technical support and the fastest, cutting-edge supercritical CO2 extraction technology, are producing the highest quality CBD isolate products on the market today for our customers."

In 2019, the Nemadji hemp cultivator program will showcase in-house demonstrations of end-product formulations, along with numerous delivery and packaging methods. The program goal is to create a successful partnership for Nemadji clients, no matter the farm or crop size.

Nemadji Manufacturing operates in a 38,000 ft sq in Osceola, WI and processes up to 10 tons of hemp biomass into CBD products for its clients per day. Nemadji is led by a team of PhD chemists and operates under a hemp processing license issued by the State of Wisconsin. Nemadji can receive, process and transport Farm Bill compliant hemp materials to create formulations and products for recreational, medicinal and industrial purposes. Nemadji technology produces the highest yields for materials demonstrated, throughout the US, Canada, and Europe--all within record time.

