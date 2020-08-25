Nemerex, a New Nano-Solution for Immune Support

"We saw the need for a nano-solution that would support our own immune health and people like us, with compromised immune systems and underlying health issues," stated Jim Carroll, President of Super Fullerene Labs. "We feel the combination of Beta Glucan with Super Fullerenes will provide needed immune support and ongoing protection against inflammation."

Beta Glucan, a sugar, both activates and modulates an immune response by activating macrophages and killer cells, components of the immune system. During a pathogen invasion, the immune system may over-respond to the threat with increased inflammation.



Super Fullerenes deliver a more potent variant of Carbon 60, a type of carbon, with superior antioxidant capabilities. Oxidization occurs when a molecule loses an electron. The loss of electrons results in an active effort by the molecule to return a balanced state, which may include scavenging other molecules for electrons. Oxidative stress or excessive inflammation occurs when the body's natural defenses can not meet the demand for electrons. Super Fullerenes act as an antioxidant or electron donor, which restores balance in other molecules without becoming imbalanced.



Beta Glucan and Super Fullerenes modulate cellular immune activity and reduce excessive inflammation to ensure an appropriate immune response without the risk of excessive inflammation.

Super Fullerene Labs provides Nemerex in an easy-to-take capsule. Available now in two dosages, 10mg, and 15 mg, find Nemerex at superfullerenelabs.com.

