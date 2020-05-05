Nemesysco Wins 2020 People's Choice Award From Speech Technology Magazine

KADIMA, Israel, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemesysco, a leading provider of voice analytics technologies and solutions for genuine emotion detection, today announced that the company has won the 2020 People's Choice Award from Speech Technology Magazine, the leading global source of news and analysis on the speech technology industry.

The 2020 People's Choice Awards recognize this year's favorite speech tools and platforms according to a panel of speech technology end users and other readers of Speech Technology Magazine.

Nemesysco and its Layered Voice Analysis (LVA™) technology for genuine emotion detection and analysis have been voted as this year's favorite Speech Analytics solution.

The LVA technology is built to reveal the genuine emotional state of a person by detecting and measuring uncontrolled psychophysiological changes to a person's voice during open conversations. The technology is indifferent to language or the content of speech and can detect and measure a range of emotions, including excitement, stress, uncertainty, anger, happiness, hesitation, embarrassment and more.

The LVA core technology is embedded in all of Nemesysco's portfolio of voice analytics offerings and has applications for call centers, insurance and financial services, human resources, mental health and more.

"We are very proud of the technology we have developed and are pleased that it has been recognized as a favorite among users of speech analytics solutions," stated Amir Liberman, CEO of Nemesysco. "As more and more business and government organizations understand the importance of emotion detection analysis, our unique approach and the benefits our technology provides are gaining momentum in the call center and human resources spaces, especially across APAC and Latin America."

Nemesysco is currently offering a free, no obligation trial of its recently released InTone solution. InTone utilities the LVA technology and is designed for genuine emotion detection and measurement of callers and agents in call center environments.

About Nemesysco

Nemesysco is a leading provider voice analytics technologies and solutions for genuine emotion detection. The company's patented Layered Voice Analysis (LVA™) reveals and measures the genuine emotions of a speaker during voice-based communications. Nemesysco's technology has applications for call centers, insurance and financial services, human resources, mental health and more. For more information, please visit www.nemesysco.com.

Press Contact

Tony Miller

+1-617-418-3024

[email protected]

SOURCE Nemesysco