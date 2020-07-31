Nemours Children's Health System Announces New Chief Executive of Delaware Valley Operations

WILMINGTON, Del., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a highly competitive national search, Nemours Children's Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Mumford as Chief Executive of Delaware Valley Operations, effective September 1, 2020. Mumford will serve as a member of the Executive Cabinet and report to President and Chief Executive Officer R. Lawrence Moss, MD. He will be based in Wilmington, DE at the Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.

In this role, Mumford will be responsible for all clinical operations at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont for Children and Nemours duPont Pediatrics including ambulatory surgery centers and all primary, specialty, and urgent care practices, and prevention efforts in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

"Mark is a multifaceted and visionary leader who is deeply committed to the welfare of all children and has great experience helping complex organizations accomplish strategic and operational objectives," said Moss. "Mark is exceptional at versatility in balancing growth and efficiency while nurturing cultural pillars that support sustainability. I look forward to his leadership in the Delaware Valley as well as across the enterprise."

Since 2013, Mumford has served as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Prior, Mumford held executive and senior financial positions with corporations such as P.F. Chang's China Bistro, PetSmart, and MicroAge. Mumford holds a B.S. in Accounting from Arizona State University.

