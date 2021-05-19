Nemysis Limited Announces Grant of First Canadian Patent for E-40

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemysis Ltd today announced the issuance of Canada Patent Number 2,852,365 entitled "Proteases able to hydrolyse gluten peptides and proteins at acid pH, from the Actinomycete Actinoallomurus". This is the first patent issued to Nemysis in Canada in the field of Celiac Disease (CeD) and management of Gluten Intolerance.

The patent covers five novel Endoproteases and related sequences discovered in a soil Actinoallomurus strain and useful to produce enzymatic compositions either as a mixture or as single ingredients. The patented Endoproteases belong to the S8/S53 family of subtilisin kexin sedolisins, effective in cleaving the immunogenic epitopes of gliadin at pH between 3 and 8. The invention also includes methods for the recombinant production of the enzymatic compositions in several cell hosts. The patented enzymatic compositions are helpful for the treatment and/or prevention of Celiac Disease, dermatitis herpetiformis and any other disorder associated with gluten intolerance or sensitivity.

E40 is the lead candidate for the development of a first-line treatment opposing gluten toxicity in CeD intolerant patients and gluten-sensitive conditions.

Danilo Casadei-Massari, Chairman and CEO of Nemysis Ltd commented: "This newly granted patent is expected to markedly contribute to the Company's expansion in the market. We have a strong foundation on which to continue to grow our products pipeline and help those affected by Celiac Disease and Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity, conditions for which no effective treatment option is currently available beyond the avoidance of gluten."

Maria Cristina Comelli, Chief Scientific Officer of Nemysis Ltd added: "At Nemysis, we are working continuously to bring innovative treatments to patients with nutritional deficiencies. Celiac Disease is a condition for which the only currently available "treatment" is a strict lifelong gluten-free diet (GFD), and even following a strict GFD, about half of these patients still suffer from moderate to serious symptomatology. We are excited about the possibility of making a significant impact on their health and quality of life with E40."

About Nemysis:

Nemysis Ltd, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis's novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.

Nemysis's novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled-repeat-dose clinical trials.

