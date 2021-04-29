Nemysis Ltd Announces Appointment of Dr. Margit Holzer to Its Scientific Advisory Board

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemysis Ltd announced today the appointment of Dr. Margit Holzer to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Margit Holzer, Scientific Director at Ulysse-Consult Sarl, is a passionate biochemical engineer with internationally recognized expertise in development, industrialization and implementation of biotechnological production processes, in the field of pharma and food applications.

Nemysis Ltd

Holzer holds a master's and a PhD in biotechnology from the University of Natural Resources and Applied Life Sciences in Vienna (Austria) and has worked internationally for Boehringer-Ingelheim and Novasep, holding various executive positions in R&D, production, quality, technology and business worldwide.

"We are pleased to have Margit join our SAB as we are striving to industrialize the production process of our products," said Maria Cristina Comelli, Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the SAB. "We look forward to her contribution as we approach the next phase of our company's growth."

"I am honoured to join Nemysis as we strive to advance the quality of care available to patients with gluten intolerance," added Dr. Holzer. "Nemysis is well-positioned to positively impact the lives of CD and NCGS patients through the development of E40."

"I am personally very pleased to welcome Dr. Holzer as an advisor to Nemysis," said Marco Cartolari, Chief Operating Officer of Nemysis. "Margit brings considerable expertise in biotechnology manufacturing process development, and we believe she will make an invaluable contribution to our product development program".

About Nemysis:

Nemysis LTD, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis's novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.

Nemysis's novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled-repeat-dose clinical trials.

www.nemysisltd.com

Danilo Casadei-Massari, Chairman of the Board

Nemysis Ltd - 7 D'Olier Street- D02HF60 Dublin - Ireland +35315313450

[email protected]

Related Images

dr-margit-holzer.jpg

Dr. Margit Holzer

SOURCE Nemysis Ltd