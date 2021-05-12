Nemysis Ltd Announces Grant of First Chinese Patent for IHAT

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemysis Ltd today announced the issuance of China Patent Number 201680058940.3 titled "Methods for producing carboxylate ligand modified ferric iron hydroxide colloids and related compositions and uses". This is the first patent issued to Nemysis in China in the field of oral iron supplementation in conditions of ID and IDA. The patent claims describe methods for producing IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate), where Generally Recognised As Safe (GRAS) organic acids, and particularly Tartaric and Adipic acids, are used to modify the ferrihydrite nanocore of ferritin - the dietary and iron storage form of iron - increasing iron availability upon increased iron demand by the body.

IHAT is well-absorbed by endocytosis exclusively into duodenal enterocytes, does not release free iron on the intestinal lining and, as such, does not exert a negative impact on the gut, as per most oral iron supplementation products currently available on the market. Absorption studies and nutritional trials in humans demonstrate IHAT to be efficiently absorbed and to correct markers of ID and IDA, with no burden of gastrointestinal side effects and no disruption of the gut microbiome.

Danilo Casadei-Massari, Chairman and CEO of Nemysis Ltd commented, "We are particularly excited about the grant of this Patent. This achievement further supports our ongoing R&D efforts in treating a worldwide highly prevalent condition such as ID and IDA, with a product representing the crest of the wave of innovation in the field of iron supplementation."

Marco Cartolari, COO of Nemysis Ltd, added, "The Grant of our first China Patent is a great moment for Nemysis. We are excited to bring IHAT and help those who are affected by iron deficiency in China. Receipt of this patent reflects our continued focus on innovation while strengthening our international intellectual property portfolio, and covers a product that we believe has significant market potential."

About Nemysis:

Nemysis LTD, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis's novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled-repeat-dose clinical trials.

Nemysis's novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.

