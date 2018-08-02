Neo Capital Received SILVER Award in the International CSR Excellent Awards 2018

The Green Organization has been established since 1994 in the U.K. as an international, independent, non-profit, non-political, non-activist environment and CSR group, dedicated to recognizing, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world. It runs a number of awards to promote the positive side of environmental and CSR endeavors. In the campaign, Neo Capital competed against more than 100 nominations and the honor was announced at a glittering presentation ceremony in Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, London, in July, 2018.

Since established, Neo Capital has committed to engaging in community support activities and social charity programs to give back to society. In 2016, Neo Capital launched "Kids are Awesome Charity Program" through its arm Neo Online in China's rural areas, including Guangdong, Hunan, and Gansu Provinces. Up to present, the Program has been conducted for four seasons, namely are: NEO & YI Camp Basketball Training Program, Neo Kids Happy Film, Neo Kids Happy Soccer and Youth Champions League. Rather than simply offering material/financial aid at one time to teenagers in poverty-stricken regions, the program follows up and cares about the personal growth and development of the young people it supports. This includes a number of areas, including culture, sports, arts and health. Adhering to the philosophy that "Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime", the program uses a "cultivation and development model" rather than a pure "financial aid model" to promote the long-term welfare of teenagers. By improving the educational environment and available resources at rural schools, Neo Capital aims to broaden young people's horizons, help them grow in confidence, improve their potential, and guide them towards a better outlook on life, the world and their own personal values. By satisfying their personalized development needs, teenagers in the countryside should be able to enjoy the fruits of modern civilization and grow in a healthy, confident way.

Up to now, over 500 teenagers in villages have accepted assistance from Neo Capital to broaden their horizons and improve their understanding of the unknown world.

About Neo Capital

Established in 2012, Neo Capital Management Group is a provider of integrated and innovative financial services, such as inclusive finance, consumer finance, wealth management, and investment management. The Group is headquartered in Shenzhen and operates four management centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. With the mission of "offering equal financial services to everybody", the group specializes in combining industry and finance, serving the real economy, and committing itself to providing the public with comprehensive, professional household financial services, to promote household finance in China. Currently, Neo Capital has 286 branches and serves more than 8 million customers worldwide. Specifically, its Internet finance platform has more than 5 million registered users and more than 11,000 employees.

About Green Organization

