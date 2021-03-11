NEO LMS Selected as a Winner of the 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

In the past year, schools and universities shifted from face-to-face instruction to online learning to comply with the restrictions brought on by the pandemic. This award celebrates the best technology products supporting students, parents, and teachers to succeed in the new virtual learning environments.

"The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond," says Christine Weiser, Tech & Learning Group Publisher.

NEO is a powerful platform that incorporates all the essential tools schools and universities need to support efficient teaching and learning while delivering a great user experience. The platform provides an indispensable set of features, including content authoring, competency-based learning, gamification, automation, learning paths, adaptive learning, and integrations with the most popular third-party systems to ensure that teaching and learning can be as efficient as possible.

Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING, said: "It has been a challenging year for higher education amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, yet edtech has played an invaluable role in helping educators and students adapt and even thrive with remote learning. We are honored to receive this award which recognizes how NEO is empowering students and teachers across the globe to continue teaching and learning, both remotely and via blended learning support."

To support schools and universities in their remote learning efforts, NEO recently released many new functionalities such as integration with Amazon Alexa, MS Teams, and Immersive Reader, as well as an offline mode for the iOS and Android apps. These features will ensure NEO is accessible and inclusive for the widest possible range of students.

NEO was also recently selected as a finalist for the 2021 Learning Excellence Awards and a winner of the 2020 Education and Training Awards.

About NEO LMS and CYPHER LEARNING

NEO is a world-class, award-winning LMS for use by schools and universities. The platform is known for its easy-to-use and beautiful user interface, a comprehensive set of innovative features, and pricing that provides great value for money. NEO is owned by CYPHER LEARNING, a company specializing in providing learning platforms for organizations around the world. CYPHER LEARNING products are used by over 20,000 organizations, support 40+ languages, and have millions of users.

