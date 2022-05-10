Neo4j Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Chandra Rangan, Former Google Cloud Executive, Joins Neo4j Leadership Team

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j ®, the world's leading graph data platform, announced today that Chandra Rangan has joined the company's executive management team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Rangan joins Neo4j from Google, where he ran Google Cloud Platform product marketing and more recently, product-led growth, strategy, and operations for Google Maps Platform. His career spans two decades of technology infrastructure experience across marketing leadership, strategy, and operations at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Symantec, Gartner, McKinsey, and IBM.

"I'm excited to join Neo4j during this period of rapid transformation for the company, the users, and the organizations we serve," said Rangan. "Several things drew me to Neo4j, starting with the opportunity to fundamentally reshape the database market and the potential to advance data science by applying the richness of relationships for predictive accuracy and AI/ML data pipelines. I look forward to playing a part in continuing Neo4j's leadership momentum in shaping the modern data stack."

Neo4j has more than 700 employees globally, representing the largest collective of graph expertise in the world. After crossing $100 million in ARR (annual recurring revenue) last year, the company continues to attract top-tier talent from leading organizations, including Google, AWS, Microsoft, and Elastic. Notable customers include Levi Strauss & Co. , PepsiCo, Inc. , Volkswagen AG , Daimler AG , Cable News Network, Inc. (CNN) , and BMW Group .

Neo4j will host GraphConnect 2022, the largest in-person gathering of graph data experts in the world, on June 6-8 in Austin, Texas. More information can be found at GraphConnect.com . For additional information about today's announcement, read our latest blog post, Please Welcome Chandra Rangan, Neo4j's Chief Marketing Officer .

Neo4j is the world's leading graph data platform. We help organizations – including Comcast , ICIJ , NASA , UBS , and Volvo Cars – capture the rich context of the real world that exists in their data to solve challenges of any size and scale. Our customers transform their industries by curbing financial fraud and cybercrime, optimizing global networks, accelerating breakthrough research, and providing better recommendations. Neo4j delivers real-time transaction processing, advanced AI/ML, intuitive data visualization, and more. Find out more at neo4j.com and follow us at @Neo4j .

