Neo4j Startup Program Expands Availability and Benefits

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j , the leader in graph databases, announced today that it has expanded the availability of its free Startup Program .

Neo4j graph technology drives innovation at NASA , eBay , Airbnb , and Adobe . The Neo4j Startup Program ensures the next generation of world-changing startups are powered by the leading graph database technology.

R!SK HUNTER identifies individuals and firms involved in wrongdoing in UK finance. Their analysis is based on the data model above. How customers are connected in Quander’s graph based upon their mutual interests.

Last year, more than 650 startups enrolled in the Neo4j Startup Program, bringing the total number of program beneficiaries to over 2,000. Members and program alumni span a wide variety of industries, from digital branding and customer experience management to research, civic engagement, geolocation, mining and aerospace. Notable Neo4j Startup Program alumni include Medium , Shutl (Acquired by eBay), SOUQ (acquired by Amazon), OneFineStay (acquired by AccorHotels), Sensity Systems (acquired by Verizon) and Lending Club .

The Startup Program now provides free access to Neo4j Enterprise Edition for startups with up to 50 employees and $3 million in annual revenue. In addition, the program now provides access to Neo4j Bloom ™ for graph exploration and data visualization. Bloom is the ideal interface for startups to share their innovative work more widely with executives, investors and development teams.

As leading innovators in their respective fields, Startup Program members also have access to innovations driven by Neo4j Labs , including support for GraphQL , a Neo4j-Kafka integration , the Neo4j-optimized graph algorithms library , machine learning libraries with step by step explanations and more.

Mike Oaten, Co-Founder of Regulation Technologies, explained how they get the most out of their financial investigations using their Neo4j-based product, R!SKHUNTER .

"Our analytical engine, which identifies and predicts counterparty and conduct risk, is based on the world's leading graph database, Neo4j," said Oaten. "We were delighted to be accepted into Neo4j's Startup Program. Connections and relationships hold the key to truth. This is how Google ranks web pages, how the Panama Papers uncovered billions in dirty money, and how police and intelligence services identify crime syndicates."

Fran Scorer, Business Director at Quander , explained how they leverage their Neo4j Startup Program membership to immerse consumers in data-driven brand experiences.

"Having access to Neo4j Enterprise Edition enables a multitude of essential functions at Quander," said Scorer. "Neo4j allows us to customise communications with event attendees, adapt to customer behaviour in real time by deploying staff to hot spots, and adjust programming on the fly. Using Neo4j, we analyse customer demographics and engagement to ensure our customers get smarter and more effective with their event marketing over time. We have also been using Neo4j Desktop as an education tool to visualise the way that data can be interpreted with customers."

Emil Eifrem, CEO and Co-Founder of Neo4j, has a special affinity for fellow entrepreneurs.

"I'm always struck by the breadth of disruptive businesses built around graph technology," said Eifrem. "The Neo4j Startup Program aims to make graph technology available for early initiatives to find meaningful insights in their connected data to transform the future. It's gratifying to see our Startup Program members in action and witness their success."

