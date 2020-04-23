Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer Therapeutic Vaccines Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast 2035

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight has introduced a new Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast Report on "Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer Therapeutic Vaccines Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast till 2035"to its potfolio

This report provide Overview of various construction approaches for Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines, including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies.

Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities.

Detailed market size of Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines, covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , and United Kingdom ), and Japan by 2035

Cancer therapeutic Vaccines use weakened or killed viruses, bacteria, or other germs to start an immune response in the body. These vaccines are designed to work in a similar manner, teaching the immune system to recognize, attack and destroy cancer cells. Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines allows the immune system to recognize cancer cells as foreign, and therefore, get the immune system to attack the cancer cells. Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines are one way to utilize the body's immune system to fight cancer.

Incase of potential cancer indications such as Lung cancer, the emerging vaccines are being developed for HLA-A2 positive stage 3B non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), metastatic NSCLC, Relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC), HLA- A*0201 Positive Patients With TERT Positive Stage IV or Recurrent Stage I-III NSCLC/ Metastatic NSCLC apart from few more sub-segments of Lung Cancer. Neoantigen-based cancer vaccines also target several other indications such as Bone Cancer, Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma, Colorectal Cancer, Urothelial Carcinoma, Cutaneous Melanoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma and others, each with their respective sub-types.

The pipeline of Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines appears to be very promising with availability of vaccines in different stages of development. The report offers in-depth insights about 10+ Active Players and the Expected launch of 15+ potential Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines. There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as Gradalis (Vigil), OSE Immunotherapeutics (Tedopi), Immunitor (Hepko-V5), Gritstone Oncology (GRANITE (GRT-C901) + SLATE (GRT- R902)), Genocea (GEN-009), Targovax (TG01 Vaccine), Hangzhou Neoantigen Therapeutics (iNeo-Vac-P01), Neon Therapeutics (NEO-PV-01) along with many more

Drugs covered in the report are:-

Vigil

Tedopi (OSE2101)

Hepko-V5

GRANITE (GRT-C901) + SLATE (GRT-R902)

GEN-009

TG01 Vaccine

iNeo-Vac-P01

NEO-PV-01

And many others

Key Players covered in the report are:-

Gradalis

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Immunitor

Gristone Oncology

Genocea

Targovax

Hangzhou Neoantigen Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics

And many others

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights

2 Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Market Overview at a Glance

3 Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Disease Background and Overview

4 Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Marketed Vaccines

4.1 Tradition/Conventional Cancer Vaccine

4.2 Provenge (Sipuleucel-T): Dendreon Corporation/Sanpower Group

5 Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Emerging Vaccines

5.1 Key Cross Competition

5.2 Key Cross Competition of Phase I Vaccines

5.3 Vigil: Gradalis

5.4 Tedopi (OSE2101): OSE Immunotherapeutics

5.5 Hepko-V5: Immunitor

5.6 GRANITE (GRT-C901) + SLATE (GRT-R902): Gristone Oncology

5.7 GEN-009: Genocea

5.8 TG01 Vaccine: Targovax

5.9 iNeo-Vac-P01: Hangzhou Neoantigen Therapeutics

5.10 NEO-PV-01: Neon Therapeutics

6 Therapeutic Assessment

﻿7 Comparison of Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines by Technology

8 Attribute Analysis of Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines

9 Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines 7 Major Market Analysis

9.1 Key Findings

9.2 Market Size of Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines in the 7MM

9.3 United States Market Size

9.4 EU5 Market Size

9.5 Germany Market Size

9.6 Italy Market Size

9.7 Spain Market Size

9.8 France Market Size

9.9 United Kingdom Market Size

9.10 Japan market Size

10 Case Reports

11 SWOT Analysis for Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines

12 Limitations of cancer treatment vaccines

13 Appendix

14 Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Report Methodology

15 DelveInsight Capabilities

16 Disclaimer

17 About DelveInsight

