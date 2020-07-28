SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neocortix, a mobile distributed computing company, today announced the release of Arm® 64-bit support for two leading protein folding research projects – [email protected] and [email protected] Both projects have been widely used by volunteers to support large-scale distributed COVID-19 vaccine research. With Arm 64-bit support, billions of Arm-based Android mobile phones, Raspberry Pi and Arm-based servers are now able to offer spare compute cycles to help solve the world's most urgent research problem: finding a vaccine to beat COVID-19.

"We built [email protected] and [email protected] for Arm-based devices to enable billions of high-performance mobile devices to work on the search for a COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Lloyd Watts, founder and CEO, Neocortix. "We saw an opportunity to leverage our Neocortix Cloud Services platform to help meet the distributed computing needs of the most pressing academic research workloads, at enormous scale."

[email protected] and [email protected] are now available to users of the Neocortix Scalable Compute Instances, which work by running secure Arm Linux containers on the Neocortix worldwide network of Android mobile phones. Extremely high performance was achieved across a wide range of Arm-based mobile, IoT and Enterprise devices.

"As we head towards a world of a trillion connected devices, developer innovation is helping to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges from the endpoint and edge to the cloud," said Paul Williamson, vice president and general manager, Client Line of Business at Arm. "Arm's collaboration with Neocortix means that Arm-based technology can contribute spare compute capacity to critical COVID-19 research and it's incredible to see Arm's global developer ecosystem come together to support this effort."

The Neocortix Cloud Services Platform allows the unused capacity of large numbers of individual mobile phones to be harnessed into a single, unified computational engine. At scale – with potentially tens of millions of phone processors working in unison – Neocortix can deliver analytical performance that equals or surpasses the computing power accessible in today's most advanced supercomputing facilities.

"We've been watching the increasing computational power of phones and other mobile devices for years," said Dr. Greg Bowman, director of [email protected] "This collaboration with Neocortix and Arm provided the perfect opportunity to tap into these resources to accelerate our COVID-19 research."

Neocortix Cloud at the Edge technology has the power and efficiency to provide scientists with an additional advantage in deploying [email protected] and [email protected] COVID-19 research as well as predictive analytics and research across infinite other research applications.

"We were super impressed at how fast [email protected] was deployed on Arm devices through the collaboration with Neocortix and the Arm community," said Dr. David Baker, director of [email protected] "We are very excited to more quickly advance our COVID-19 diagnostic, therapeutic and vaccine efforts using these new resources."

About Neocortix, Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Neocortix was founded in 2013 with the mission to leverage the shared economy by building a supercomputer network out of personal cell phones. The company's disruptive "Cloud at the Edge" technology benefits anyone who needs cloud services by eliminating the costs associated with big, expensive data centers. Solutions include PhonePaycheck, an Android app that pays users for the use of their smartphone while they are not using it, and Neocortix Cloud Services, a secure distributed Cloud Computing Service running on a worldwide network of mobile devices, with wide applications to Computational Biology, Mathematics, Physics, Academic Research, Load Testing, 3D Image Rendering, Deep Learning, and more. Please visit www.neocortix.com for more information.

