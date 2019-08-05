Neocortix To Exhibit and Speak at DevOps World/Jenkins World
Aug 05, 2019, 06:00 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Who:
Neocortix will be a Spotlight Sponsor and present at DevOps World | Jenkins World, the annual gathering of DevOps practitioners using Jenkins and other tools for continuous delivery. The company will also be launching its new Neocortix Cloud Services offering at the show.
What:
Neocortix Founder and CEO, Lloyd Watts, will be presenting 2 sessions of interest to the developer community. In the session on "Advanced Load Testing with Cloud at the Edge," he will explain how Neocortix Cloud Services uses a worldwide network of mobile devices to provide "Cloud At The Edge," enabling true Last-Mile Load Testing. In the session on "CDN Testing and Network Telemetry with Cloud at the Edge," Watts will discuss how Neocortix Cloud Services enables new testing and performance measurement applications.
When:
DevOps World/Jenkins World will take place from August 12-15, 2019
Presentations by Lloyd Watts, Founder and CEO of Neocortix:
Advanced Load Testing with Cloud at the Edge Presentation
Wednesday August 14, 2:00pm - 2:15pm. Room 2012
CDN Testing and Network Telemetry with Cloud at the Edge
Thursday August 15, 10:10am - 10:25am. Sponsor Theater
Where:
Moscone Center, 747 Howard St. San Francisco, Calif.
Neocortix Booth #1113
About Neocortix, Inc.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Neocortix was founded in 2013 with the mission to leverage the shared economy by building a supercomputer network out of personal cell phones. The company's disruptive "Cloud at the Edge" technology benefits anyone who needs cloud services by eliminating the costs associated with big, expensive data centers. Solutions include PhonePaycheck, an Android app that pays users for the use of their smartphone while they are not using it, and Neocortix Cloud Services, a distributed Cloud Computing Service running on a worldwide network of mobile devices. Please visit www.neocortix.com for more information.
