NeoDynamics presents an abstract on pulse biopsy data for NeoNavia at the UK Association of Breast Surgeons Conference 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (Spotlight Stock Market: NEOD), a MedTech company dedicated to advancing diagnosis and care of breast cancer, presents pre-clinical data in a poster session at the Association of Breast Surgeons (ABS) online Conference 2021, May 16th – 18th. The data presented in the abstract demonstrates that NeoDynamics FlexiPulse needle outperforms standard core needle biopsy in respect of sample yield in pre-clinical models by almost 300%.

The abstract has been accepted for a poster presentation, titled "Novel pulse biopsy platform incorporating adaptive open-tip sampling needle increases sampling yield and needle control", and was co-authored by Prof. Marc Thill, Stefan Paepke, and Kai-Uwe Schässburger.

"Management of the axilla in breast cancer patients continues to be a hot topic in this forum for breast surgeons. Needle biopsies enable an early assessment of whether the cancer has spread to the axillary lymph nodes at the time of breast cancer diagnosis. This information facilitates optimal treatment planning which is crucial for patient outcomes. A biopsy device that increases sampling yield and improves insertion control is very well suited to set a new standard in this area," says presenting author Prof. Marc Thill, AGAPLESION MARKUS KRANKENHAUS Frankfurt.

NeoNavia biopsy system and FlexiPulse needle is currently being evaluated for use in the axilla as part of the PULSE trial (NCT03975855) in Germany and the ongoing COMPULSE trial (NCT04500262) in the UK. NeoDynamics expects top-line results from the PULSE trial to be announced during the second half of 2021.

"The data and feedback we continue to gather from our clinical programme and commercial pilots are important steps in the introduction of this novel technology to the market. We are confident that NeoNavia has the potential to advance the way biopsies are taken and improve outcomes for patients," says Ian Galloway, Country Manager UK & Ireland.

