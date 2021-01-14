NeoDynamics will be granted another European patent for its pulse biopsy tools

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (Spotlight Stock Market: NEOD), a MedTech company dedicated to advancing diagnosis and care of breast cancer, today announces that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a Communication under Rule 71(3) EPC (Notice of Allowance) and intends to grant a European patent for NeoDynamics pulse biopsy tools, including a multi-purpose driver supporting several different needle options. The decision will be published in the European Patent Bulletin, once the requirements concerning the translation of the claims and payment of all fees are fulfilled by NeoDynamics.

"This is very exciting and supports our launch of the pulse biopsy system NeoNavia, including three needle options for all ultrasound led biopsy procedures. This will reinforce our patent position in Europe. We continue to develop our portfolio of proprietary assets to further expand our business opportunities and to support our product.", says Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics. "The pioneering biopsy system has already gained significant interest, and we have managed to receive the first commercial orders, despite the challenging business environment following the pandemic. Ultrasound guided biopsy in breast and axilla is perceived as critical to ensure an early and adequate diagnosis and ultimately improve patient outcomes".

