Neogen launches enhanced Igenity® Beef genomic profile

LINCOLN, Neb., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that is has launched an enhanced version of its Igenity® Beef profile, a genomic test for commercial cattle.

Last fall, Neogen announced a partnership with International Genetic Solutions (IGS) to put even more power behind Igenity Beef by leveraging IGS's platform that ranks as the largest multi-breed beef genetic evaluation in the world. Those updates are now live and available to cattle producers.

"Together, IGS and Neogen are dedicated to ensuring commercial beef producers are armed with the best technology and information possible," said Dr. Jamie Courter, Neogen's genomics beef product manager. "Continuing to make updates to this solution with more and more data helps producers manage risk through confident selection."

Since 2003, Igenity has been leading the advancements in commercial genomic testing for beef. With a single DNA sample, Igenity delivers an estimate of genetic merit for 16 economically relevant traits, summarized into three indexes. Now powered by genomic knowledge from the same genetic evaluation that represents the genomic-enhanced expected progeny differences (GE-EPDs) from many of Neogen's partner breed associations, Igenity Beef is stronger and better than ever. Combined with Envigor and the Igenity Dashboard, commercial cattle producers have a complete package for heifer selection.

"This announcement is just the very latest in a process of constant improvement that delivers enhanced value and accuracy of prediction for commercial producers," said Dr. Stewart Bauck, Neogen's vice president of agrigenomics. "That means more confidence in the decision, and greater economic benefit."

This latest advancement is possible through Neogen's strategic alignment with the many beef breed associations that form the IGS collaboration. With over 250,000 genotypes and more than 18 million phenotypes across a subset of popular cattle breeds, the Igenity Beef profile provides commercial beef producers with accurate and powerful results by which to measure their herd and empower mating decisions.

"Neogen is grateful to have seedstock partners whose members are dedicated to complete and accurate phenotype collection and genotyping," said Courter. "Without that information, tools like Igenity Beef would not be possible."

"IGS and Neogen is a natural partnership where each partner wants to provide science-backed tools for beef producers to make the best selection decisions they can," said Dr. Jackie Atkins, IGS's director of science and education. "Both are in the business of helping producers use technology to improve their genetics and profitability."

To learn more about Igenity Beef, contact Neogen at 877/443-6489 or 402/435-0665.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in worldwide biosecurity products, animal genomics testing, and the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and veterinary instruments.

CONTACTS:

Clint Mefford, Neogen, [email protected]

Dr. Jamie Courter, Neogen, [email protected]

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Related Links

http://www.neogen.com

