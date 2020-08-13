Neogen's BioSentry® 904 Disinfectant proven effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (Nasdaq: NEOG) announced today that its BioSentry® 904 Disinfectant has been proven effective by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to kill the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, when used according to revised label instructions.

BioSentry 904 Disinfectant is a hospital-grade-, broad-spectrum sanitizer recommended for use on washable hard, non-porous surfaces, such as cabinets, counters, floors, sinks, and certain types of walls. It has been proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 when the surface has been left visibly wet for at least three minutes.

"The EPA's approval of our 904 Disinfectant for use against the virus that causes COVID-19 further validates the product's effectiveness against a wide range of pathogens known to cause human illness, including numerous cold and flu viruses, and harmful bacteria," said John Adent, Neogen's president and CEO. "Recent COVID outbreaks in the food industry, and elsewhere, show the importance of protecting the essential people we need to keep the global population healthy and economy functioning. With such a large percentage of the world's population now fighting COVID, or threatened by COVID, it is critical that we have proven products and methods available for use in the fight against the disease."

BioSentry 904 Disinfectant had earlier received an emergency approval for use against SARS-CoV-2 by the EPA under the agency's emerging pathogens provision. Other Neogen products that carry emerging pathogen approvals to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 include Parvosol® II RTU Disinfectant, Synergize® Disinfectant, COMPANION™ Disinfectant, COMPANION Disinfectant Wipes, and Peraside™ 5% Disinfectant.

COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2. Synergize and COMPANION kill similar viruses and therefore can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against Feline Calicivirus on hard, non-porous surfaces. Peraside kills similar viruses and therefore can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against Canine Parvovirus on hard, non-porous surfaces. Parvosol II RTU Disinfectant also kills similar viruses and therefore can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against Norovirus on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Refer to the CDC website at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for additional information.

Neogen's comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including sanitizers, apparel, cleaners and disinfectants, were primarily developed for use in Neogen's agricultural markets; many would prove useful to stopping the spread of disease — wherever it exists. For more information, contact Neogen at 800/621-8829 (U.S./Canada), 859/254-1221, or visit animalsafety.neogen.com.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

