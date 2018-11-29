NeoGraft® Launches New On-Demand Hair Transplant Technician Scheduling App For Physician Partners

CHARLOTTE, NC, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - NeoGraft®, an innovative global leader in precision FUE hair restoration technology, announces the launch of a new on-demand hair transplant technician scheduling app for their physician partners.

The NeoGrafters™ app for physicians is now available on Google Play and the App Store and was designed to help simplify and streamline the technician scheduling process for partners offering NeoGraft® follicular unit extraction (FUE) hair transplant services.

"On-demand services are becoming increasingly popular, so we looked for ways to improve our technician scheduling process for our physician partners," said David Bays, Vice President of Business Development for Venus Concept, Ltd., the parent company for NeoGraft®. "Our new app will allow our NeoGraft® physicians to create a booking request, choose their preferred technicians based on availability, review all estimated charges, and submit right from their phones. Once the procedures are completed, the physician can then review the final details, including graft counts, provide an in-app signature, and pay their balance via credit card," Bays continued.

In addition to streamlining scheduling processes, NeoGraft® has enhanced their technician and nurse recruitment and training programs. "Our recruiting process is very selective and on average, our hair transplant professionals have a minimum of 10 years of experience," said Stephani Boyd, Director of the NeoGrafters™ program. "We closely monitor each member of our team to ensure high standards are being maintained and require all to successfully complete a yearly recertification review. Working under the direct supervision of the practice physician, our experienced NeoGrafters™ professionals are there to ensure patient safety is maintained and best possible procedure outcomes are achieved," Boyd continued.

About NeoGraft®

Eight years ago, NeoGraft® launched its automated follicular unit extraction (FUE) system in North America. Today, NeoGraft® is considered one of the most trusted hair restoration brands in the world and collaborates with top aesthetic surgeons. By combining next-generation, minimally-invasive surgical techniques with decades of data, the company designed NeoGraft® 2.0 to be more than just a device—it is engineered to allow NeoGraft® to be true partners with physicians. Wireless connectivity enables remote access for diagnostics, maintenance, automatic upgrades, and procedural data. The touchpad operates like your favorite tablet, and software communicates with the hand tools to provide real-time extract and implant graft counts. Today, NeoGraft® boasts over a 90% patient satisfaction rating on the world's leading independent consumer website, RealSelf. For more information, please visit www.neograft.com.

About Venus Concept®

Venus Concept is a leading global medical technology company that develops, commercializes, and delivers safe, efficacious, and easy-to-use aesthetic technologies and related practice enhancement services in a unique, industry-disruptive subscription-based business model. Venus Concept's devices have been designed in cost-effective and proprietary ways that enable the company to expand beyond the aesthetic industry's traditional markets of dermatology and plastic surgery, and into non-traditional markets—such as family practice, general practice, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and medical spas. Approximately 70 percent of its devices are sold in non-traditional markets. The company has expanded its subscription platform and is now selling its devices in over 60 countries, including 27 with direct offices. Venus Concept now has over 400 global employees whose customer-centric approach has supported the company's rapid growth. For more information, please visit www.venusconcept.com.

