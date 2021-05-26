NeoLight LLC. Selected to Exhibit Skylife at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

PHOENIX, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoLight LLC. has been selected to exhibit Skylife Neonatal Phototherapy System with Maximized Spectral Power at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange virtually Sept. 21-23.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their technologies to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each technology will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

Skylife Neonatal Phototherapy delivers next generation hyperbilirubinemia management with Maximized Spectral Power which allows for intermittent phototherapy, shorter treatments, reduced re-admittance, promotes family bonding, and supports kangaroo care.

Skylife Maximized Spectral Power is:

Light between 430-475nm to closely match the bilirubin absorption spectrum for effective jaundice treatment.

3 intensity settings for optimal control for the care of the neonates; 30 - >55 μW/cm²/nm.

Ideal light using an under-baby system which brings the light close to the baby, increasing the irradiance for effective treatment, and minimizing glare for the clinician.

40% body surface coverage with effective, uniform light. Skylife has a large, irradiated field or footprint of 119in² (769cm²).

"NeoLight is very excited to bring Skylife to the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange," said Arik Anderson, CEO of NeoLight. "Helping health care providers care for our most important patients, our newborns, is critical work, and we are eager to demonstrate Skylife so they can see for themselves how it improves patient care, reduces nurses workload, allows babies to go home sooner, and improves healthcare economics in the hospital."

"The Exchange is an exciting part of the Vizient Innovative Technology Program, which results in Innovative Technology contracts for the qualified products. This signals health care providers of a product's unique qualities," said Debbie Archer, procurement compliance director, Vizient. "With only a select number of suppliers invited to demonstrate their products, it's an honor to be invited."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has received over 2,800 technology submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About NeoLight LLC.

NeoLight is a medical device company that develops empathy driven, best in class technologies for treating preventable conditions in the newborn care market. Empathy driven solutions are a framework that has the doctor-nurse-mother-infant ecosystem at the center. It fosters the emotional connection that happens, thereby providing not just treatment but also providing care. Driving neonatal care beyond the traditional hospital setting, NeoLight is also creating a robust home market to treat neonates for jaundice and other neonatal conditions in the home.

