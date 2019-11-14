NEON lights up this Christmas season with two new scooter launches

"We wanted to give kids something that they could switch and change however they liked, really making it their own,'' said the company's VP & Commercial Director Padraig Bracken. "Kids who love to create their own cars and characters in video games can now customize their own ride in real life, mix and matching with their friends." The new scooter allows kids to set its lights to constantly change between colours in various speeds or keep to one for as long as they want. In total they can choose between 10 colours that can be set in 3 different modes, all thanks to the dynamic lights technology unique to the NEON scooter.

Another new launch by the brand is the NEON Eclipse, a stunt scooter for hopeful beginners in the stunt scene. "Many kids want to start trying their hand at stunt tricks, but parents might not want to spend a big amount of money on a new stunt scooter just yet," said Bracken. "We saw a big gap in the market for affordable trick scooters for those kids, which is why we are introducing the Eclipse." The scooter boasts a 360° handlebar and 100mm PU durable wheels specially made to support all the twists and impacts needed for tricks.

NEON will be participating in the 17th annual Chicago Toy & Game Fair beginning November 23, where they will introduce the NEON Ghost to the public. Visitors will be able to ride the new scooters and well as being able to participate in a giveaway competition.

Both scooters are aimed at kids over 5 years old and are available at Walmart. The NEON Ghost retails for $49.99 while the NEON Eclipse is available for $39.99 in two colors, red and blue.

NEON is a brand by Yvolution, an Irish company specialized in wheeled toys for kids founded in 2013 and well-known for their Y Fliker Scooters. NEON specializes in creating light up wheeled toys and electric scooters for tweens and teens. Launched in 2016, NEON has already sold over one million pairs of their staple Street Rollers in the US market and is committed to combining technology with the latest trends and adding a new shine to old classics.

