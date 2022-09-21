Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market size in France to register a growth of USD 635.08 Mn - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in France research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France is expected to grow by USD 635.08 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. View Free Sample Report of Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market In France in MINUTES.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in France 2022-2026

Technavio neonatal and prenatal devices market in France report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market Vendors In France

Atom Medical Corp.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Cardinal Health Inc.

Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Getinge AB

Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc

Koninklijke Philips NV

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France will be affected by the growing awareness of fetal screening and monitoring procedures. Apart from this, other market trends include technological advancements and the implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players.

In addition, the rising incidence of preterm births, high demand for maternal care devices, and rise in the number of neonatal care centers will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.

Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market Split In France By

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostics centers



Clinics and others

Type

Prenatal and fetal equipment



Neonatal equipment

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France research report shed light on the foremost region: France. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global neonatal and prenatal devices in France industry by value?

industry by value? What will be the size of the global neonatal and prenatal devices in France industry in 2026?

industry in 2026? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global neonatal and prenatal devices in France industry?

industry? How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global neonatal and prenatal devices market in France ?

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France research report presents critical information and factual data about neonatal and prenatal devices in the France industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The study of the widespread trends and opportunities is also taken into consideration in the neonatal and prenatal devices market in France.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Analyze your competitor's market

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France research report gives an overview of neonatal and prenatal devices in France industry by analyzing various key segments of this neonatal and prenatal device market in France based on the end-user and type industries. The regional distribution of the neonatal and prenatal devices market in France across the globe is considered for these neonatal and prenatal devices in France industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the neonatal and prenatal devices market in France over the period from 2022 to forecasted year.

Related Reports:

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19%.

Hysterometers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hydrometers market share is expected to increase by USD 10.38 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Scope in France Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 635.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Atom Medical Corp., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Neoventa Medical AB, OSI Systems Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Utah Medical Products Inc., Vyaire Medical Inc., and Nihon Kohden Corp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on France : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on France : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Diagnostics centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Diagnostics centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Diagnostics centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Diagnostics centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Diagnostics centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Clinics and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Clinics and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Prenatal and fetal equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Prenatal and fetal equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Prenatal and fetal equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Prenatal and fetal equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Prenatal and fetal equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Neonatal equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Neonatal equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Neonatal equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Neonatal equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Neonatal equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 59: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 62: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 64: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 69: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 70: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.6 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 77: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 78: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 80: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Getinge AB

Exhibit 82: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 83: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Getinge AB - Key news



Exhibit 85: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Getinge AB - Segment focus

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 87: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 88: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 90: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.10 Masimo Corp.

Exhibit 92: Masimo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Masimo Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Masimo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Masimo Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 96: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 97: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 99: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.

Exhibit 101: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 105: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 106: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 108: Research methodology



Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 110: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 111: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio