STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce it has signed a distributor agreement with HY-LINE Computer Components GmbH to promote and sell Neonode's sensor products in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium. Neonode and HY-LINE started discussions during 2019 and have now formalized the partnership.

HY-LINE Computer Components GmbH, an independent company within HY-LINE Group, is an experienced technology partner and applications specialist in the fields of display technology, embedded computing, and signal management and transfer. HY-LINE has an extensive sales and distribution organization and works closely with its customers, providing technical, commercial and logistical support all the way from the definition phase to final series production.

"This agreement with HY-LINE increases our presence in key markets in central Europe. We are happy to partner with HY-LINE to increase the technical and commercial offerings of Neonode products and solutions to customers in this region" said Neonode CEO Dr. Urban Forssell.

Mr. Guido Bruening, President of HY-LINE Computer Components, added "We are impressed with the capability and range of Neonode's sensor solutions, and we look forward to better solving our customers' problems and a fruitful collaboration for both companies."

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

E-mail: [email protected]

Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-enters-central-european-market-with-hy-line,c3146626

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Neonode